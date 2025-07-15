Skip to content

Amanda Knox Claps Back

Chelsea Football Club Praised For Shading Trump With Triumphant Pic Of Trophy Presentation

Donald Trump awkwardly crashes the award presentation ceremony at the 2025 FIFA World Cup.
David Ramos/Getty Images

After Trump failed to leave the stage as they lifted the World Cup in celebration, the Chelsea Football Club decided to post a photo where Trump had been moved to the back of the stage to their official Instagram account.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 15, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
Chelsea Football Club threw some necessary shade at Donald Trump, who didn’t miss the chance to try to make another event all about himself.

The moment was captured last Sunday as Chelsea celebrated their epic 3-0 victory over France’s Paris Saint-Germain during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and a certain American president made sure to crash the photo op.

Surprise, surprise, am I right?

While presenting the trophy, Trump can be seen awkwardly standing near the front, next to Chelsea captain Reece James, as he holds the cup.

The president and first lady Melania Trump attended the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and were met with boos during the pre-game national anthem. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi also attended the game in the VIP suite, as the latter continues to avoid criticism for not releasing the now “fake” Jeffrey Epstein files.

As the Blues celebrated during the trophy presentation, Trump walked in front of the crowd of players (amid more boos), as shown in the photo from the Jumbotron below.

  AP Photo/Matt Slocum

But on both their Instagram and X posts, the team subtly posted Trump in the very, very, very back (it helps to squint real hard) of the photo-op.



Rumors circulated that Chelsea had photoshopped the blonde, big-headed, red-tied president out of the photo, but it was just a well-timed shot taken as Trump was pushed back or disappeared into the crowd.

Brilliant!

The actual winner, Cole Palmer, who scored two goals and assisted on the winning goal by Joao Pedro, was confused about why Trump was trying to take over the moment. Trump has also claimed that he received the original gold trophy as a gift in the Oval Office at the White House, while the real winners received an engraved replica to mark the team’s victory. Strange, right?

After the game, Palmer spoke to the press about Trump monopolizing their moment:

“I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a bit confused.”

Join the club, Palmer. We’ve been confused about Trump since 2016!

James, the Chelsea captain, also seemed bewildered and added:

“Before they told me that he was going to present the trophy and exit the stage. I thought he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.”

Despite the awkward moment, Palmer was praised for winning the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player.

Palmer continued:

“It’s a great feeling. Even better, because obviously everyone doubted us before the game. The gaffer [the head coach] put a great game plan out, and obviously, he knew where the space was going to be."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino invited Trump as the U.S. prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Establishing a White House Task Force, Trump appointed Andrew Giuliani, the son of disgraced mayor Rudy Giuliani, as the executive director, with overly hopeful expectations of over half a million visitors and $480 million in revenue, even as the United States continues to ban and deport international tourists and increase tariffs on other countries.

No wonder Trump was booed.

Internet spectators praised Chelsea Football Club’s decision to exclude Trump from their celebratory photos.

  @tasuke.tea/Instagram

  @superspetta/Instagram

  @allisonlindsey7/Instagram

  @mysticalrainbowkaci/Instagram

  @chana_fcb/Instagram

  @the1985sean/Instagram

  @dmarriott15/Instagram

  @bns1277/Instagram

  @mel.czyk/Instagram

  @flowonder1263/Instagram

  @panchoncabrera/Instagram

  @shellfield11/Instagram

  @marsellavictorjr/Instagram

The international soccer tournament will run throughout North America, with most games scheduled in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The United States is also preparing to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles from July 14 to July 30.

Next time, the stadiums should invest in extra security to prevent another awkward Trump photo opportunity.

