Rep. Nancy Mace Gets Brutal Reminder On X After She Tried To Praise Trump For 'Rebuilding' The U.S.

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was fact-checked by an X Community Note after she tried to praise President Donald Trump for "rebuilding" the country, when she herself voted against President Biden's 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
The IIJA authorized $1.2 trillion in funding and the increased federal spending in recent years has improved U.S. ports, roads, parks, and other services in a country that civil engineers have long said spends too little on infrastructure.
The success of this legislation was specifically under the Biden administration but Mace conveniently left that out when she wrote:
"For decades, D.C. rebuilt other countries while ours crumbled. [President Trump] is flipping the script."
And for all her apparent concern about rebuilding here at home, Mace also left out that she voted against the legislation in question—as this blunt Community Note pointed out:
Nancy Mace voted against the 2021 Infrasctructure Investment & Jobs Act which included investments in roads, bridges, public transit, water infrastructure, broadband internet access, and clean energy initiatives. Her district alone received $34 million dollars."
You can see her post and the Community Note below.
@RepNancyMace/X
Mace was quickly called out.
It's worth noting that Mace once referred to the IIJA as a “socialist wish list” and a “fiasco.”
Only 13 House Republicans supported the IIJA. Several of those lawmakers later left Congress after facing intense backlash from the right, including threats and harsh criticism from Trump, who said they should be “ashamed of themselves.” Most Republicans opposed the legislation, citing its massive cost and a broader reluctance to hand President Joe Biden a legislative victory.
Despite Mace's clear lack of support for the bill, in 2023, she celebrated the announcement of a nearly $26 million federal grant for a public transit project in her district, funding made possible by the very infrastructure measure she had opposed.