Skip to content

Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal After He Bought $900 Ring From Walmart—And The Internet Has Thoughts

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dating Red Flags People Ignored And Instantly Regretted It

Two people facing each other resting their hands in their heads accross a table from one another
a man and a woman sitting at a table
Photo by Good Faces on Unsplash

A Redditor asked: "What’s a dating red flag you ignored and instantly regretted?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisNov 21, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Many of us are taught growing up to give people the benefit of the doubt.

A belief many people adhere to when dating.

After all, as Jane Austen taught us in her immortal classic Pride and Prejudice, first impressions can be deceiving.

Sometimes however, unfriendly men prove to be anything other than a Mr. Darcy.

As a result, giving someone the benefit of the doubt after a less-than-happy first date might prove to have been a bad mistake on the second date.

A recent Redditor was curious to hear about red flags people spotted while dating, which they chose to ignore, but lived to regret, leading them to ask:

"What’s a dating red flag you ignored and instantly regretted?"

Anything But "Instagram Official"

Being extremely active on social media, they made frequent personal posts about work, family, and selfies, but refused to be public about their relationship or change their relationship status to indicate they were no longer single. (He was cheating)."- doomedandbloom

The "Breadwinner" Should Be Determined After Marriage...

"He brags about how he is gonna make so much money and fulfill his plans."

"Tells me to trust in him."

"Only to realize I ended up paying for nearly everything he wanted because I TRUSTED his words and thought he had potential."

"When I realized how I felt used over and over again, I traveled, and then he started working lol."

"Still apologizing to this day about how much he loves me."- Fairy_Tail_5144

"...He Wasn't Wrong..."

"He said, 'you’re out of my league'."

"Then I’m sure you know about what happens next."- HugeToday5218

big brother pop GIF by Big Brother After Dark Giphy

A Trail Often Leads To A Discovery

"He would never shut up about his exes and how sh*tty they are."

"His last one before me he really despises."

"Turns out, he’s abusive lol."

"But also keeps some exes around to hook up with when he’s single."

"I found this out thru his Reddit page lmao."- lanaeda

Age Is A Common Hang-Up... Also... EW!

"He refused to accept my age."

"We were the same age (24) and he said I look 18 and he didn't want to hear otherwise."

"Yeah, it didn't last long after that."

"Like that's weird."- forestofelm

Not Every First Date Merits A Second...

"If you didn’t like them when you first met or when you knew them - that’s a red flag!"

"Something is telling you they’re not for you."

"I’ve done this numerous times."

"Try to date someone I didn’t like from the start, only to learn they’re crappy people and that’s why I didn’t like them."

"I always over-assume that past me is being judgmental."

"Nope, nope, nope."

"Just has common sense."- elizabethmariegodwin

tinder GIF Giphy

You Can Never Have Too Many Friends... But Can You Have Too Few?

“'You’re really my only friend.”

"I regret never questioning why I was their only friend (and partner), and how that could have implications on their communication style, care for others, and ability to make time for those that matter."- Fair-Situation-1682

Not Everyone Can Break Old Habits

"Had cheated in the past."- KasanHiker

Speaking From Past Experience

"My cousin's dad told me about my boyfriend that I could dig up a better man in a graveyard."

"My cousin was friends with my boyfriend years before I met him."

"I thought his dad was just picking on him."- Kitchen-Dinner-9561

Unimpressed Get It Together GIF Giphy

Money Isn't Everything... But Financial Responsibility Is Important

"He refused to give any context on his financial situation."

"Reason being he thought it’s too early to disclose that in our relationship."

"The classic 'we’re not there yet'."

"At the time I had already noticed irresponsible spending behaviors and wanted to understand where he was at financially."

"I told him it was important for me to know because I only wanted to be with someone long term who is financially stable and I’m debt-free."

"Turned out he was $70k in debt (student loan, credit debt, and car finance)."

"He was funding his trips with credit cards that he couldn’t pay off the next month and planning to get a newer car with another car finance."

"Frequently talked about buying expensive things for himself that weren’t necessities."

"I confronted him and he promised me he’d work on it."

"Barely changed."

"Should’ve trusted my guts more."- laughingsquirrel1

Fool Me Once...

"She had three cars repossesed."

Chalked it up to being young and dumb."

"Dated for 5 years into our early 30s, and she wrecked my credit."

"I'm 35 now and just got it back to where it used to be."- Large-College3370

Transparency Is Key

"Evasive about something innocuous."

"Comfort with bullsh*t only grows."- Quadranglecouple

The Bachelor Shut Up GIF by BuzzFeed Giphy

Change Is Good, And Often Necessary

"Unwilling/unwanting to change anything or grow in any way."- SlightConflict6432

...They Likely Felt The Same Way...

"Talking badly about all their exes."- FairyGlimmer_01

Treat Others As You Want To Be Treated

"He yelled at the waiter."- IndividualBrave4085

customer service waiter GIF Giphy

Fairy tales have taught us that we may need to kiss a few frogs before we find our prince.

However, sometimes we should remember the immortal words of Maya Angelou, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time."

Latest News

KPop Demon Hunters
Music

Christian School Bans Students From Singing 'KPop Demon Hunters' Songs—And Everyone's Making The Same Point

The residents of Springfield react in shock during the church scene where Alice Glick’s fate is discovered in the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes.”
TV & Movies

'The Simpsons' Confirms That Longtime Character They Killed Off Is Now Officially 'Dead As A Doornail'

screenshot of Sean Duffy Fox interview
Political News

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Ripped Over Bonkers Idea For How To Bring 'Civility' Back To Air Travel

Screenshots from @joliebeky's TikTok videos
Trending

Naked Woman Horrified After Finding Maintenance Workers In Her Apartment Without Her Permission

More from Trending

Elon Musk
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk Dragged After Programming Grok To Claim He's 'More Fit' Than LeBron James

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after X users discovered he'd programmed his AI chatbot Grok to praise his physique by saying he's "fitter than" basketball star LeBron James.

Musk is actually on record saying that he wouldn't exercise if he could, that he's not been consistent meeting with his personal trainer, and that he would "rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life." But to hear Grok tell it, Musk is more fit than one of the top basketball players on the planet—and smarter than some of humanity's greatest minds.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two female co-workers arm wrestle while two male co-workers look on in shock.
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Break Down The Best Petty Drama Happening In Their Workplace

I work from home, and my co-worker is my dog, and it's a scene over here.

When I worked with others, there was rarely a respite from petty squabbles and the drama of life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe Praised For His Incredibly Classy Comments About The 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has an impressive résumé that includes roles in movies, television shows, commercials, and on stage, but even with his extensive experience, most people know him as Harry Potter in the eight-part Harry Potter movie series, the first adaptation of JK Rowling's seven-novel saga.

So it makes sense that people hope he'll give his blessing when it's time to pass the torch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Frustrated man
Photo by ahmad gunnaivi on Unsplash

Overrated 'Life Hacks' That Actually Make Life Even Harder

We've all spent some time looking for ways to make our lives easier.

But sometimes the hacks we see that promise a way to do something more simply or quickly are actually more complicated than just doing it the way we've always done it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rebecca Gayheart Poignantly Explains Why She Called Off Divorce From Eric Dane After His ALS Diagnosis

Model and Jawbreaker actor Rebecca Gayheart recently set the record straight about her relationship with Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane.

Gayheart, 54, and Dane, 52, married in 2004 and share two teenage daughters. In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce, but dismissed her filing in March 2025. Less than a month later, Dane publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

Keep ReadingShow less