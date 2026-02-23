Skip to content

C-SPAN Issues Clarification After Video Goes Viral Of Man Who Sounds Like Trump Calling Into C-SPAN Under Fake Name

TikToker's Pregnancy Announcement Gets Hilariously Spoiled When Suspicious Husband Notices The Camera

Screenshots from TikTok pregnancy announcement
@cynthiamariehuffman/TikTok

TikToker @cynthiamariehuffman shared how her eagle-eyed husband connected the dots about her pregnancy announcement after he caught her trying to record his reaction to her baby news.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyFeb 23, 2026
The internet is having a good laugh after a couple's viral pregnancy announcement was foiled by the eagle-eyed dad-to-be.

TikToker @cynthiamariehuffman attempted to document her husband Jordan's surprised reaction to finding out she was expecting.

There was just one problem: the phone set up on the counter to film him, which immediately made him suspicious. So much so that Huffman ended up having to spoil the surprise!

@cynthiamariehuffman

Watch my husband ruin my pregnancy announcement to him! 🤣 …. wait until the end! #funny #couples #pregancyannouncement #firsttimeparents #firsttimemom

Huffman told People she found out she was expecting on a Monday morning, and had to keep it a secret on "the longest day of my life" so she could surprise Jordan when he got home from work.

To do it, she set up a way for him to discover the news on their kitchen counter, via a onesie hidden under some Whole Foods bags.

She told People:

"I didn't really have an original plan. I was just winging it!"
"I went and bought a onesie that day and ran some errands."
"I decided 30 minutes before he got home that I would put the pregnancy tests and onesie I bought under [a few] Whole Foods bags."

She then set up her phone to film the interaction.

The problem was, Jordan noticed the phone and was instantly suspicious, asking why her phone was propped up on the counter, even asking her point blank:

"You're not gonna, like, tell me you're pregnant or something..."

Huffman then incriminated herself even more with an outsized "No!" When Jordan then understandably asked why she was filming him, she insisted she wasn't, and that she'd been filming a "Whole Foods haul" video earlier.

She explained to People:

"I was hoping this would give me a little time so that I could pull back the paper bag to reveal the announcement."
"I knew I had to follow through with the plan and reveal the baby onesie and pregnancy tests under the paper bag that day. There was no way I would have been able to wait until the weekend or a different day to tell him!"

When Jordan grabbed the phone to check if it was filming and it absolutely was, the jig was up! A flustered Huffman then came clean with the big reveal of what was under the Whole Foods bags.

But Jordan's reaction was no less shocked and sweet: He immediately teared up and gave her exactly the emotional moment she'd been hoping for.

And on TikTok, people were over the moon for the couple and deeply moved by Jordan's sweet reaction.

alli/TikTok

WanderLust/TikTok

JESSIIKA/TikTok

Nashieta/TikTok

Monica/TikTok

angiesue76/TikTok

Kristi/TikTok

Kailey Young/TikTok

Paige Bedard/TikTok

L_K_Howland/TikTok

Announcement mishaps aside, Huffman told People she and Jordan are thrilled to soon be first-time parents.

"We are so excited (and a little nervous)... We know it will come with its challenges, but we are more than ready to have our little one here."

"We are most looking forward to making memories and starting family traditions as a family of three! (Five if you include our two Boston terriers!)."

And they'll always have the memory of the time dad almost ruined the big announcement!

Mike Lee
MAGA Senator Compared ICE Agents To Mexican Cartel Hitmen In Accidentally Accurate X Post—And He Just Deleted It

TikToker @sh4ysgrwm (left) shared a video explaining coprolalia after Michael B. Jordan (center) and Delroy Lindo (right) were interrupted while presenting at the BAFTA Awards.
Creator With Tourette's Schools The Internet On Tics After Man With Tourette's Shouts N-Word At BAFTAs

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing
Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing

Eric Dane; Eric Dane and Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano Pens Touching Tribute To Honor 'Charmed' Co-Star Eric Dane After His Passing

