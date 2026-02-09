Skip to content

Rapper Lil Jon Confirms Tragic Death Of His Son With Devastating Message: 'I Am Extremely Heartbroken'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Ripped After Attacking Olympian For Saying He Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Representing U.S. Amid ICE Brutality

Donald Trump; Hunter Hess
Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images; Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After several U.S. Olympians spoke out about the conflicted emotions they have while representing the United States amid the Trump administration's controversial actions against immigrants, President Trump called U.S. freestyle skier Hunter Hess a "real Loser" in a post on Truth Social.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 09, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Members of the United States Winter Olympics team are facing pressures that prior teams rarely have.

It's a complicated time to be representing the U.S. on an international stage, with the actions of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump garnering international backlash from allies and adversaries alike.

Several Olympians addressed their conflicted emotions in response to reporters' questions at a news conference on Friday. The athletes were specifically asked how they feel representing the U.S. given violations of constitutional and human rights by the Trump administration.

Freestyle skier Hunter Hess of Bend, Oregon, confessed to having "mixed emotions."

Portland, Oregon, was one of the cities targeted by Trump and Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security via Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In January, CBP officers shot a man and a woman in Portland, then DHS lied about the circumstances of the shooting—which was later revealed by court documents.

Hess said:

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t."
"For me, it's more I'm representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S."
"I think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S."

In response, the current POTUS did what he normally does when faced with anything other than complete adoration from the citizens he was elected to represent.

Trump took to Truth Social to attack the United States Olympian.

Trump, or his proxy, posted:

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People outside the MAGAsphere found Trump’s Truth Social tirade typically childish.

Hunter Hess could have called Trump a pedophile protector or a convicted felon, but he didn’t. Trump is very lucky Hess more than maintained decorum especially when Trump doesn’t deserve it.
— Dr Robin (@robinindfw.bsky.social) February 8, 2026 at 11:51 AM


Who knew the Founders intended for the Executive Branch to serve as the world’s most expensive HR department for a president who finds "not being liked" to be a constitutional crisis?
— Irish Wristwatch (@foreidaho.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:27 AM


Oh whaddya know? Trump, Lying Human Trash, is lying again, about what an actual American hero Hunter Hess said 🤷🏼♂️MAKE AMERICA TRUMPLESS AGAIN

[image or embed]
— Keith Olbermann (@olbermann.bsky.social) February 8, 2026 at 12:48 PM


Trump prefers Rudolph Hess over Hunter Hess
— Kev the Builder (@kevthebuilder.bsky.social) February 8, 2026 at 11:19 AM


That’s hysterical, the man who does nothing but declare bankruptcy after bankruptcy, the definition of a true loser, attacks an Olympian, which is the definition of an elite winner.
— leekaron.bsky.social (@leekaron.bsky.social) February 8, 2026 at 9:59 PM


@westonjk/Bluesky


Oh, I’ll be rooting for Hunter Hess even harder now! Pro-America & Anti-Trump!
— kmkaknes.bsky.social (@kmkaknes.bsky.social) February 8, 2026 at 2:06 PM


@clownfeet53/Bluesky


@shankhead/Bluesky

In the Oregon subReddit, people were definitely Team Hunter Hess.

r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit


r/Oregon/Reddit

Athletes who shared their feelings about the constitutional and human rights violations currently happening in the U.S. are now facing threats and insults from Trump's MAGA minions, including Jake Paul and former Olympian Mike Eruzione, who think marching in goose-step with a fragile fascist is more important than upholding the ideals on which the country was founded.

People who disagree with the MAGA mindset of Trump before country have been encouraged to show online support for those athletes willing to speak out.

Latest News

A split screen of one of the hosts of Chicks in the Office; Miss Piggy Talking into a microphone.
Celebrities

Miss Piggy Was Asked If Anyone Besides Kermit Has 'Caught Her Eye'—And Her Answer Has Fans Cackling

Craig David
Celebrities

British Singer's Viral Video Of His Attempt At Saving Flying Fish Has Plot Twist That Leaves Fans Hilariously Stunned

Mark Kelly; Nicki Minaj
Science

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Has Blunt Advice For Nicki Minaj After She Claims Moon Landing Was Faked

Screenshots of Brody King and MJF
Political News

Pro Wrestling Star Visibly Stunned After 'F**k ICE' Chant Breaks Out During Main Event

More from People/donald-trump

Donald Trump
NBC

Trump Was Asked If He'll Accept The Results Of The Midterms If Republicans Lose—And His Response Was Peak Trump

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed he would respect the midterm election results in the event Republicans lose their congressional majorities so long as "the elections are honest."

Trump—who has pushed election fraud conspiracies for years—did the same thing during an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, who asked Trump to clarify his recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

Keep Reading Show less
Close-up of an unrecognizable hand texting on a phone.
Photo by DuoNguyen on Unsplash

People Reveal The Worst Thing They've Ever Texted The Wrong Person

Mistexting can be perilous.

I have had literal panic attacks about it.

Keep Reading Show less
Halle Berry speaks during SiriusXM's Front Row Series with the cast of "Crime 101."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Halle Berry Reveals Her Teachers Refused To Accept That She Was Voted Prom Queen Over A White Girl

Halle Berry has cemented herself as a Hollywood icon, from her breakout role as Angela Lewis in Boomerang to her historic Academy Award win for Monster’s Ball to the way she continues to shape her own future by producing and directing her own film projects and advocating on social media.

But behind those milestones lies a life lesson rooted in self-definition and learning to survive spaces not built with her in mind.

Keep Reading Show less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Bashes Trump For Questioning How People Of Faith Can Vote Democrat At National Prayer Breakfast

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump for questioning during an appearance at the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast how people of faith can vote for a Democrat.

Trump's comments came during a rambling 75-minute speech at the Washington Hilton in D.C. He falsely alleged Democrats "cheat" in elections and reiterated his call for voter identification laws after his recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

Keep Reading Show less
Lindsey Vonn; Breezy Johnson
Kevin Voigt/GettyImages; IOC via Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Teammate Defends Her Decision To Compete Despite Rupturing Her ACL

Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a terrifying setback with just one week left until the Milan Cortina Olympic Games: a ruptured ACL.

But Vonn has made the risky decision to compete in downhill skiing anyway, and her teammate Breezy Johnson is backing her up.

Keep Reading Show less