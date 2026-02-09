Skip to content

Trump Ripped After Attacking Olympian For Saying He Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Representing U.S. Amid ICE Brutality

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Has Blunt Advice For Nicki Minaj After She Claims Moon Landing Was Faked

Mark Kelly; Nicki Minaj
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, was asked by a reporter about MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj's assertion that the moon landing never happened—and he didn't mince words.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 09, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

Nick Minaj has been trying to ingratiate herself with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA minions.

Minaj entered the United States with her family as an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago at the age of five. Despite remaining in the U.S. without consequences due to Democratic initiatives like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Minaj has attacked Democrats in person and online ever since her MAGA conversion.

MAGA Minaj appeared at a Turning Point USA event in December—in spite of founder Charlie Kirk's disdain for her—and beside Trump at Mar-a-Lago in January to announce the launch of Trump accounts.

Her latest attempt to appeal to the people who would label her an "illegal immigrant" was an appearance on Katie Miller's podcast. Miller is the wife of Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, largely considered the architect of the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Perhaps searching for a soundbite to make her floundering podcast popular, Katie Miller asked Minaj:

"You know, like other conspiracy theories like did we actually land a man on the moon?"

Not recognizing a setup when it's waving in front of her face, Minaj responded:

"No, I don’t think we landed on the moon."

Miller responded:

"You don’t?"

To which Minaj simply said "no."

Then Miller added:

"I asked Elon [Musk] this one. He said we did indeed land on the moon."

Minaj still shrugged off the possibility of not one, but six moon landings with 12 United States astronauts actually walking on the moon's surface from 1969–1972. Minaj was born a decade later in 1982, so she wouldn't have seen the live coverage of the moon landings.

You can see the exchange between Miller and Minaj here:


There are 5 brain cells on that couch and they all belong to the throw pillows.
— Adder (@adderafterall.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 3:46 PM

Luckily, the Democrats have a member of Congress not only old enough to have watched the moon landings, but who also worked for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to debunk Minaj's misinformation.

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly served his country as a NASA astronaut from August 1996 to October 2011. His highly regarded 15 year career included piloting two space shuttle missions, commanding two more missions, spending over 50 days in space, and commanding the final flight of the space shuttle Endeavour.

Senator Kelly's service gave NASA the opportunity to study the affects of space travel by comparing his reactions to that of his twin brother and fellow astronaut Scott Kelly. Also a veteran of four spaceflights, Scott Kelly logged 520 days in space, holding the record for the longest consecutive mission by an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station at 340 days.

Prior to and during his time at NASA, Senator Kelly was a U.S. Navy Captain and aviator, flying 39 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm.

The Democratic Congressman retired from NASA and the Navy after his wife, retired Arizona Democratic Representative Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head by a lone gunman with paranoid schizophrenia during a public event. Nineteen people were shot, with six—including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl—dying from their injuries.

Since Senator Kelly has the credentials to be an expert on both space travel and NASA, Meidas Touch Washington D.C. correspondent and editor-in-chief of Migrant Insider Pablo Manríquez consulted him regarding Minaj's comments.

You can hear their interaction here:

Manríquez asked the Democratic Senator:

"What do you make of Nicki Minaj saying the moon landing never happened?"

Senator Kelly responded:

"There’s like a whole crazy community of people out there that believe in these nutty conspiracy theories."

The Arizona Democrat added:

"You know what the Soviets said after [the first moon landing with] Apollo 11?"
"They said, 'congratulations.' [The Soviet Union] tracked us all the way to the surface of the moon and they congratulated us."

The United States' biggest rival in the space race acknowledged that the moon landing happened and, despite tension between the two super powers, never disputed the historic event. The biggest deniers of the moon landing are conspiracy theorists in the United States.

Senator Kelly concluded:

"I would suggest that she lay off the conspiracy theories and study some history."

Others agreed with Senator Kelly's advice for Minaj.


Next week on Eejits R Uz we bring you a third rate porn star of the 70s who is convinced that not only is the world flat but that it is now being deliberately tilted to the left by the communist woke generation and we will all fall into the void unless we start worshiping the Nihilist Penguin.
— Graham Jones (@oldmanrambling.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 1:12 PM



She’ll fit right in with the MAGA intelligentsia.
— MrMac (@almackay.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 4:34 PM


@TweetforAnnaNAFO/X


Billionaire Jared Isaacman is current Administrator of NASA, appointed by President Trump. I feel that Nicki Minaj might be getting a call to replace him any day now.
— Kevin Mc (@kevinmac27.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 6:15 AM



It’s hard for me to think of two people I could care less about that Katie Miller and Nicki Minaj. And isn’t Nicki Minaj the kind of person that Katie’s pos scumbag of a husband would deport if he could?
— zumarider.bsky.social (@zumarider.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM


If Minaj's appearance on Miller's couch was intended to ingratiate her with the MAGA faithful, it didn't work.

Shortly after Miller's podcast went public, Minaj was mocked with racist dog whistles by Fox News pundits who said:

"We brought you into the house. We let you sit at the big table, and you say some dumb sh*t like this."

If the podcast moment was designed by Miller's husband to discredit Minaj, who hasn't brought Black voters to MAGA or the Republican party as the Trump administration and GOP had hoped that adding a Black rapper to their midst would, then the setup question by Katie Miller was a rousing success.

Minaj was an undocumented immigrant who didn't seek citizenship despite having the financial resources to do so. She's married to a registered sex offender with whom she has an "anchor baby" and her "illegal immigrant" brother is in prison for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.

Everything MAGA rages about, Minaj embodies.

Looks like MAGA is getting ready to kick Minaj to the curb and it looks like the Millers orchestrated her ouster.

