New CBS Contributor Slammed After Trying To Downplay His Emails Sucking Up To Epstein In Latest Drop Of Files

Nicki Minaj Dragged After Writing Cryptic Posts About Artists In 'Satanic Cult' That Sacrifices Babies

The Trump-loving rapper claimed in a series of posts on X that "your favorite artist" is in a cult that does blood sacrifices of infants—and people are rolling their eyes hard.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 04, 2026
During Sunday's Grammy Awards telecast, newly minted, Trump gold card-carrying MAGA minion Nicki Minaj made herself a target of ridicule with a series of unhinged posts on X.

Her posts culminated with a homophobic attack against Trevor Noah which included a meme of herself in a pink ballcap that read "Nicki was right about everything."

But minutes before her post attacking Noah, Minaj targeted rapper and producer Jay Z and Democrats in two bizarre posts on X. In it she parroted long debunked conspiracy theories about devil worship and child sacrifices.

Her first post had photos of Jay Z with the late singer Aaliyah and another with his wife Beyoncé, with the caption:

"Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying."
"Also, I won’t be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard."

Minaj's photos of Jay Z with Aaliyah were swiftly debunked, however.

A simple search of Getty Images put the date the photo was taken as 2000, not 1996 as Minaj's post claimed.

The next post from Minaj went full QAnon pizzagate level unhinged.

She included what appeared to be an AI created image of the Chucky doll from the Child's Play horror franchise drinking a martini at brunch.

Minaj wrote:

"Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP."


Later that night, Minaj added:

"As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch"


People wondered if Minaj was unwell.


But they didn't let that excuse her behavior, with many calling her hypocrisy out in the comments.





Whatever Minaj's conversion to conspiracy theories is about, hopefully she gets the help she needs to rejoin reality soon.

