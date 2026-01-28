Skip to content

Martha Stewart Shares Stern Text From 14-Year-Old Granddaughter Over Her Silence About ICE Killings

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Actor Dean Cain Slammed After Swooping In To Defend ICE Shooting Of Alex Pretti

Dean Cain
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Trump-loving actor Dean Cain spoke to TMZ to defend ICE after the shooting death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti over the weekend.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 28, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

MAGA actor Dean Cain, best known for his starring role as the titular superhero in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, was slammed after speaking to TMZ to defend ICE after agents shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.

The Trump administration has tried to convince the public not to believe what they see with their own eyes, prompting critics to call out the hypocrisy of officials who've previously praised armed right-wing protesters but are now criticizing Pretti, a legal gun owner with a valid Minnesota concealed-carry permit.

Cain defended ICE despite this, saying the agency and Border Patrol are "getting tremendous abuse":

"I don't know all of the events leading up to this moment. I do know that law enforcement, certainly ICE and Border Patrol, have been under a tremendous amount of pressure and attacks, and they're getting tremendous abuse from what I completely believe is 100 percent organized opposition."

He argued that without being on the scene alongside the agents, it’s difficult to fully grasp why they used force:

“But if someone is committing a felony, which would be obstructing law enforcement, ICE, federal agents from doing their job, impeding and obstructing, that’s a felony and perhaps they were just trying to take him down at that point in time.”
“He [Pretti] certainly wasn’t there just being a peaceful protester and it was a very bad idea to engage physically with federal law enforcement while armed.”

When TMZ founder and managing editor Harvey Levin challenged Cain’s account, saying Pretti appeared to be assisting two women who agents had knocked to the ground, Cain replied:

“How many times had he had communication with law enforcement and officers before that moment? Why was he standing in the middle of the street? There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. He may have been impeding — he may have become himself a target just for standing in front of ICE vehicles. I don’t know.”

When Levin pressed Cain on remarks from Noem claiming Pretti had “brandished a gun,” Immigration Chief Gregory Bovino alleging he was “trying to massacre officers,” and White House adviser Stephen Miller calling him a “domestic terrorist,” Cain said he was unaware of “that rhetoric":

“I’m not aware of that rhetoric, and it doesn’t sound like it’s helping tamp down the temperature. But I don’t know specifically what they were referring to, or what information Kristi Noem has — obviously, I will be working for her, and I do believe in her very much.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Cain was swiftly criticized.



Cain made headlines last year when he took to social media to announce he's joined ICE to participate in the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown.

Cain said in a video message that he "felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up."

The actor urged people to sign up, telling them that those interested "can defend your homeland and get great benefits, like a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment, retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles."

Critics have accused Cain of hypocrisy, saying he is aligning himself with racists despite his ancestry. Cain has previously told reporters that several members of his family were interned at the Minidoka War Relocation Center in Idaho during the Japanese American internment.

Latest News

Gus Kenworthy at "The Last 5 Years" Broadway Opening Night at Hudson Theatre.
Entertainment

Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Reveals His Surprising Celebrity Parallel To 'Heated Rivalry'

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Just Gave A New Reason For Why He Closes His Eyes During Meetings—And Here We Go Again

Adrienne Curry
Celebrities

'America's Next Top Model' Winner Calls Out New Documentary For Viewing Show Through 'Woke Lens'

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
LGBTQ

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

More from News/political-news

Katie Miller
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

Katie Miller, wife of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor, betrayed her ignorance of history and political science while trying to mock someone else on X.

Katie Waldman Miller, a bit player since Trump's first administration when she worked for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Vice President Mike Pence as a press secretary and who left the second Trump administration to work for Elon Musk, now hosts a podcast The Guardian called "an aggressively vibeless curriculum for the Maga mom."

Keep ReadingShow less
film clacker with popcorn
GR Stocks on Unsplash

Details People Saw In Movies That They Called BS On Because Of Their Job

Movies are designed to entertain us. As such, they often take creative license with reality.

After all, reality can be less than cinematic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene§
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Madel
@CWMadel/X

Minnesota Republican Condemns His Party In Powerful Video Announcing He's Dropping Out Of Gubernatorial Race

In a post across his social media, one of the Republican frontrunners for governor of Minnesota announced he would be ending his campaign due to the GOP's actions in his state.

In an almost 11-minute video, trial attorney Chris Madel condemned the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the wake of what he characterized as retaliatory actions by the Trump administration, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota that resulted in the recent murders of two United States citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Segel attends The Critics' Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jason Segel Admits He Didn't Tell His Parents About His 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Nude Scene As A 'Practical Joke'

In 2008, the world was graced with Jason Segel’s epic magnum opus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, an R-rated comedy that went on to make over $105 million worldwide.

The film stars Segel alongside Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, and Russell Brand. Written by Segel himself, the movie follows Peter, a heartbroken music composer who escapes to Hawaii to recover from a devastating breakup, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend, played by Bell, and her new boyfriend, portrayed by Brand, booked the exact same vacation.

Keep ReadingShow less