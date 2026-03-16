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Denver Airport Sparks Debate After Asking For Financial Support For Unpaid TSA Agents Amid Partial Shutdown

Denver Airport Sparks Debate After Asking For Financial Support For Unpaid TSA Agents Amid Partial Shutdown
Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

Denver International Airport is turning to social media to help its unpaid TSA agents by asking for grocery store and gas station gift card donations—but critics aren't thrilled about the public being asked to foot the bill.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 16, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

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Denver International Airport (DEN) is asking travelers to donate grocery and gas gift cards to help Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents who are working without pay during the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown that began in mid February.

The shutdown stems from the 2026 DHS budget appropriation still being unapproved by Congress and the expiration of their continuing resolution authority (CRA) which funded their operations until it lapsed. This weekend, TSA workers missed their first full paycheck.

Democrats want reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while Republicans and the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump want to add funds to the agency and maintain the status quo of poorly trained masked thugs terrorizing, abducting, and killing undocumented immigrants, documented immigrants, and United States citizens.

Democrats proposed five measures to approve funding for other agencies under DHS, including TSA. But the Senate GOP prefers keeping the workers unpaid to inconvenience Americans in a bid to force Democrats to give them everything they want for ICE.

According to Trump's DHS, hundreds of TSA workers have quit and others have taken unscheduled time off in order to work other jobs or save on childcare.

On social media, DHS posted claims that Democrats were responsible for any unfunded DHS agencies, but were met with immediate pushback on their claims.


View on Threads


The impasse leaves non-essential personnel at TSA furloughed and essential personnel unpaid.

In addition to TSA and ICE, DHS also includes Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

While Congress debates the issues that have plagued DHS since Trump's soon-to-be former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem took the reins, Denver International Airport (DEN) is asking both passengers and paid airport employees to donate $10 or $20 grocery store and gas gift cards for the unpaid TSA agents who continue to work in the airport daily.

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said:

"Once again, DEN’s federal employees are working tirelessly to ensure our airport operates efficiently and safely without getting paid. That’s why we are calling on the public to donate grocery store and gas gift cards to help make this moment a little more bearable for these federal workers."

The airport made their request on X and Instagram as well as other communication channels.


DEN requested gift cards from local stores like Safeway, Walmart, Costco, and Target in $10 or $20 amounts—the limit for gifts for federal employees. Visa gift cards are not accepted due to federal ethics rules governing cash gifts.

People had thoughts on the request.

reply to @denairport/Instagram


reply to @DENAirport/X


















Gift card collection bins have been placed in Denver's Jeppesen Terminal Great Hall and the airport’s Final Approach "cell phone waiting lot" and amenity building designed to provide free parking for drivers waiting for passengers to arrive.

To mitigate the situation nationwide, Denver's plea for donations is not alone. Calls for gift cards, as well as non-perishable food, hygiene products and infant supplies, have also been made by Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

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