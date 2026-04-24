AOC Has Mic Drop Response When Asked Which Trump Administration Official Should Be Fired Next

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was crystal clear when asked who will likely be next on the chopping block in the Trump administration as President Donald Trump continues to purge the ranks.
Trump has recently removed three women from Cabinet-level positions: Kristi Noem at Homeland Security, Pam Bondi at Justice, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer at Labor.
Noem was fired amid criticism of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and her use of taxpayer funds. Bondi was ousted amid Trump's increased displeasure over her failure to contain the Epstein files scandal. And Chavez-DeRemer was removed amid allegations that she ran a toxic workplace and engaged in an extramarital affair with a subordinate.
But when approached by MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez for comment on who she feels will be fired next, Ocasio-Cortez said what we're all thinking:
"Is he out of women? Because that seems to be his pattern right now. Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries.”
When asked "what a man has gotta do to get fired in the Trump administration," she replied:
"Exactly. I think what Kash Patel has done is a thousand times worse than a lot of other people. But they’ve gotten off scot-free. If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Ocasio-Cortez has a point. For instance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth still has a job despite concerns about his drinking, a threat to Iranians amid the ongoing Iran war—saying "the only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re going to live"—and the fact he quite literally leaked war plans on Signal to a reporter with The Atlantic.
And then you have FBI Director Kash Patel, who is somehow still working despite using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with government security and transportation, bungling the Epstein files investigation, and drinking and partying with hockey players while on the clock.
Many concurred with her assessment.
Considering Trump's very, very, very long history of misogyny and sexism, we shouldn't be surprised it's the women he's sending packing first.