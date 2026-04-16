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Nancy Pelosi Offers Hilariously Brutal Response After She's Asked Why Trump Posted AI Jesus Image

Screenshot of Nancy Pelosi; Donald Trump
@allenanalysis/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During an event at George Washington University, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was asked about President Trump's A.I.-generated image of himself as Jesus—and she had a retort for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi offered a blunt response after a reporter asked for her thoughts about President Donald Trump's decision to post an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Last week, Pope Leo XIV criticized Trump's war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Trump later took to Truth Social in an attempt to discredit the Pope, saying he doesn't "want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Among other things, Trump said the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

He afterward published an AI-generated meme in which he is depicted as Jesus Christ healing the sick. He later deleted it following backlash from his MAGA base.

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Pelosi was asked about all of this during an appearance at an event at George Washington University and responded:

"You'd have to ask a psychiatrist. As a devout Catholic, I wear these bracelets that say 'faith' and 'charity.' If you believe in the goodness of the American people, that gives people hope." ...
"When I see the president... I can't even speak of it, you said it... but then he has, like, flames coming out of his hands... Really, this isn't even worthy of a conversation. It's really worth a diagnosis."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People couldn't help but agree.


Just weeks ago, Massachusetts Democratic Representative Seth Moulton made a similar observation about Trump's mind after Trump gave a 20-minute address to the nation about his war in Iran.

At the time, Trump claimed “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” in the Iran war and vowed to strike Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks. He said that he would finish the job "very fast," without setting any timeline for ending the war. He pledged to "bring them [Iranians] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

Of course, he would soon make a genocidal threat against the country, threatening to destroy "an entire civilization" to such an extent that legal scholars and other critics said such acts would constitute war crimes.

When asked about Trump's rambling address in an interview with MS NOW, Moulton said he is "not a child psychologist so I can’t understand the mind of Donald Trump."

It's nice to know other members of Congress are on the same page here.

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