Trump Mercilessly Trolled With Memes After He Claimed AI Image Of Him As Jesus Actually Portrayed Him As 'A Doctor'

After President Donald Trump claimed an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick was actually him as a "doctor," social media users were mercilessly quick to troll him with memes mocking his explanation.

Last week, the Pope criticized Trump's widely unpopular war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Trump later took to Truth Social in an attempt to discredit Pope Leo, saying he doesn't "want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Among other things, Trump said the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

Trump also posted an image—that he deleted following MAGA backlash—of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

When questioned about the image, Trump claimed—wait. for it—that he thought the image "was me as a doctor":

"It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with [the] Red Cross as a Red Cross worker which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one."

"I just heard about it and I thought, 'How did they come up with that?' It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Actor Devon Sawa—best known for his role in Final Destination—posted one meme showing Trump saying, "I work here" to a room of doctors in an emergency room.

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Another meme shows the "doctor" walking on air.

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One social media user posted an image of Jesus "making house calls" to patients.

@JamieBonkiewicz/X

Another meme response shows Jesus miraculously feeding people, as described in the Bible, with only five loaves of bread and two fishes, and remarks:

"Red Cross worker distributes snacks and juice to volunteers who just gave blood"

@joshcarlosjosh/X

Another showing Jesus and his disciples during the Last Supper is described as "my doctor dining with pharmacy reps."





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A screenshot of one of Trump's old posts—an AI-generated image of himself in papal attire—is "described" as Trump thinking he was portraying a nurse.





@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Did we mention that pop-country singer Kacey Musgraves posted her own twist in which country legend Dolly Parton is shown healing her?





@KaceyMusgraves/X

Trump made this way too easy for internet users with a bit of time on their hands.