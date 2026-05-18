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Stephen King Calls Out Trump's Cognitive Decline With Perfect Mock Movie Poster—And The Fine Print Is 10/10 No Notes

Stephen King; Donald Trump
Mathew Tsang/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Horror author Stephen King posted a hilariously brutal meme of President Trump that mocked his alleged cognitive issues—as well as his authoritarian politics—using the poster for the film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Horror icon Stephen King mocked President Donald Trump's cognitive decline with a hilariously brutal meme that lampoons the poster for the film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Trump has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test." While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome.

Trump recently told a crowd of senior citizens that prospective presidential candidates should be required to take cognitive exams—seemingly oblivious to all the concerns about his own cognitive decline and assortment of physical health issues that have also attracted attention.

In response to all of this, King responded with a poster mocking All Quiet on the Western Front—a classic anti-war story that has been adapted for the screen several times—that has been tweaked somewhat.

The mock poster, which directly references the poster of the 2022 German film adaptation, shows Trump looking over his shoulder while wearing a helmet against a backdrop of other soldiers in the trenches and reads:

"All Quiet on the Frontal Lobe"

You can see King's post and the meme below.


Donald Trump "All Quiet on the Frontal Lobe" meme @StephenKing/X

The piece de resistance of the poster is who King labels as the director of the film in fine print below "Worldwide Release 2026":

"A Leni Riefenstahl Film"

Riefenstahl was famous for her Nazi propaganda films, most notably Triumph of the Will (1935) and Olympia (1938.) She collaborated closely with Adolf Hitler, with whom she formed a close relationship.

The pun "All Quiet on the Frontal Lobe" has been used to humorously describe a state of mental blankness but has surfaced more recently in relation to Trump amid increasing evidence of his cognitive decline.

People loved the Master of Horror's meme—and mocked Trump themselves.


King's post came just days after he demanded the Trump administration "release the Epstein files" after the Pentagon released accounts of unidentified objects observed during NASA missions, tips submitted to the FBI, and images and videos tied to more recent sightings, including incidents reported in the Middle East.

The move came after Trump issued an order to different agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life"—which itself was seen from the beginning as a bid to distract from the scandal surrounding the files and Trump's continued attempts to deflect from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the sex trafficker and pedophile.

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