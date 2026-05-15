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Harrison Ford Laments 'Real Mess' His Generation Has Left Young People In Emotional Graduation Speech—And He's Absolutely Right

Actor Harrison Ford gives a commencement speech for the 2026 Arizona State University graduation ceremony.
Arizona State University

Harrison Ford spoke at Arizona State University's commencement ceremony where he received an honorary Doctor of Arts and Humane Letters—and he encouraged graduates to make meaningful change as he lamented the world his generation left for them to fix.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 15, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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During the season of viral graduation speeches and celebrity commencement appearances, Harrison Ford delivered an emotional call to action for Arizona State University graduates, urging them to become the change he believes the world desperately needs.

The actor, 83, spoke at ASU’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on Monday, May 11, at Mountain America Stadium, where more than 14,000 students gathered to celebrate graduation. Ford also received an honorary Doctor of Arts and Humane Letters degree during the ceremony.

The Star Wars legend opened his remarks by reflecting on his own college experience, admitting he “did not make good choices” during his time as a philosophy major at Ripon College in Wisconsin.

Ford reflected on the lessons he learned from his own unconventional path:

"You made wise choices, followed through with the work. I celebrate your commitment, the combined success of all of you. The potential of your entire generation, that is what gives me hope for the future.”

Ford attended Ripon College but did not graduate after being expelled shortly before the end of his senior year. During his speech, he recalled enrolling in a drama class simply because he hoped it would be an easy A, a decision that ultimately changed the course of his life.

He explained how discovering theater helped him find where he belonged:

“My classmates were people I had previously discounted as geeks and misfits. But I soon realized I was a geek and a misfit. I had found my fit. These were my people… I began to find myself on stage pretending to be someone else.”

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, Ford supported his growing family through carpentry work while pursuing acting opportunities.

Ford spoke candidly about the years before fame arrived:

“Acting was not yet paying the bills. I was supporting my growing family with carpentry jobs, another way to put food on the table. I loved making things.”

The actor used much of his speech to encourage graduates to pursue not only their passions but also their own purpose in life.

He encouraged graduates to seek meaningful work beyond personal success

“Passion brings you joy. Purpose brings you meaning. Passion gets you out of bed in the morning, but purpose allows you to sleep at night, and I hadn’t found purpose higher than my job.”

Ford later shifted toward one of the causes that has defined much of his life outside Hollywood: environmental conservation. The Oscar nominee has spent more than three decades working with Conservation International, where he serves as vice chair.

Throughout the years, Ford has used his platform to advocate for biodiversity protection, climate action, and Indigenous rights. He has also appeared in the documentary series Years of Living Dangerously and served as a WildAid ambassador supporting rhino, tiger, and elephant conservation efforts.

Ford delivered a blunt assessment of the current state of the world:

“Their message was simple: Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature to survive.”

He followed the line by urging graduates to care for the planet “because the world you’re stepping into, the world my generation left you, is a real mess.” Ford closed his remarks with an optimistic call for collective action, telling graduates they possess more influence than they may realize.

He urged graduates to use their voices and leadership to create change:

“Your generation has far more power than you may realize, and if you harness that power, if you find your leadership, your issues, your voice, the world will not be able to ignore you. You will have to be accommodated. Believe me, I know that’s true.”

He concluded the address by encouraging students to embrace opportunities when they appear and fully engage with life.

Ford ended his speech with a final message to the graduates:

“Don’t wait. When opportunity presents, recognize it. This is your time. Own it. Enjoy every second of it, because what could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing that you haven’t fully lived it. Congratulations. Go change the world.”

You can watch his full speech below:

- YouTubeArizona State University

Businessman and philanthropist Howard Graham Buffett also addressed graduates during the ceremony after receiving an honorary degree.

But Ford’s speech quickly resonated online, with clips spreading across social media:










Ford's commencement address resonated because it did not feel like a celebrity lecture. Instead, it felt like a candid reflection from someone openly acknowledging the damage his generation helped create while encouraging younger people to push for something better.

And people connected with Ford’s blunt yet hopeful reminder that meaningful change still depends on people willing to speak up and act.

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