Pedro Pascal And Stephen Colbert Have People Fanning Themselves After Sharing A Smooch On 'Late Show'

"Is he or isn't he" is a question most of us have asked about Pedro Pascal a time or two, but Stephen Colbert is a whole other subject!
But after the pair shared a smooch on Colbert's show on Tuesday, the internet is all a-flutter—and having a major thirst moment.
Pascal stopped by the show to promote The Mandalorian and Grogu, the latest Star Wars iteration recently released to theaters.
And he clearly saw the on-air kiss Colbert shared with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, because he coyly demanded Colbert give him one too. And Colbert was more than happy to oblige.
@pinknews
Pedro Pascal asked Stephen Colbert for a cheeky kiss on Tuesday's (May 12) episode of 'The Late Show'. Pascal asked for the kiss after Jimmy Fallon kissed Colbert on Monday's episode during a game. After the kiss, Pascal explained he 'got jealous' after seeing Colbert and Fallon kiss. He wasn't the only one, though, with 'Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus also asking for one. Louis-Dreyfus said: “No one’s watching. It’s just between us,”to which the host replied, “What harm is there?" #pedropascal #pedropascaledit #stephencolbert #thelateshow
Pascal later quipped:
"I was jealous!"
Naturally, the internet went insane: Pascal is the internet's "slutty daddy," after all (and has the gay rumors to prove it).
Pascal is also set to star in a gay romance opposite Danny Ramirez titled De Noche. The film, written by Todd Haynes and Jon Redmond, centers on an unexpected love affair between a detective and a boarding school teacher.
Pascal has also been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, especially when it comes to the trans community. Pascal's sister and fellow actor Lux Pascal is a trans woman.
So "gay icon" is putting it mildly when it comes to Pascal, and his kiss with Colbert definitely had the internet running wild.
Pascal's steamy visit is part of a stream of big names stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which is scheduled to air its last episode on May 21.
CBS and parent company Paramount have stated that the show's cancellation is a financial decision, but many fans feel it is politically motivated due to Colbert's outspoken criticism and mockery of Donald Trump.
In an episode that aired the night before Pascal's, Colbert's longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel referenced this, asking the audience why they didn't ditch their Paramount+ subscriptions en masse in protest.
So many people canceled Disney+ when Kimmel was briefly taken off the air last year for discussing Charlie Kirk's assassination that the company lost billions of dollars over just a few days. Kimmel was quickly reinstated and is still on the air today.
No such intervention seems to be coming for Colbert, but at least he's going out with a bang.
In addition to Louis-Dreyfus and Pascal, as well as his Strike Force Five podcast mates Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Myers, Colbert is scheduled to sit down with Tom Hanks, David Letterman and former President Barack Obama in his final week.
Perhaps they'll all get kisses too!