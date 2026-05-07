After Eric Trump showed off the new logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked it and drew attention to the affordability crisis.
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation renaming Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Donald Trump. The airport is located several miles from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and estate. The law is set to take effect July 1.
Airport officials noted in a statement that the change will not affect the airport’s three-letter identifier, PBI.
On Tuesday, the same day Palm Beach County Commissioners approved the logo and a trademark deal with Trump and his intellectual property company, Eric Trump posted:
“For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida. There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!
“Looking forward to seeing flights landing at ‘DJT’ very very soon!”
His post included an image of the airport’s updated official logo, which depicts a golden eagle wearing a crest shield adorned with stars and stripes while clutching two olive branches. Beneath the emblem are the words “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” surrounded by 12 scattered gold stars.
You can see his post and the image below.
@EricTrump/X
Shortly afterward, Newsom dropped in with an important observation:
"Gas prices are up over 50% since your dad started a reckless war in Iran. But congrats on the airport logo. Huge accomplishment!"
You can see his post below.
Newsom's correct.
Republicans have faced pressure from constituents nationwide to address the rising cost of living, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now that the Iran war, which the Trump administration kicked off in late February, has prompted a spike in gas prices.
Earlier this week, the U.S. military said it engaged Iranian forces, sinking six small boats that were targeting civilian vessels as American forces worked to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Twenty percent of the global oil supply flows through this strategically important waterway and there is no sign the economic crunch imposed by these disruptions will end soon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.536 on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association, up from $4.483 just two days earlier. Diesel prices also climbed nearly 2 cents to $5.674 per gallon, putting them within roughly 14 cents of a record high, though still about $2.13 lower than they were a year ago.
In mid-April, many drivers had briefly hoped fuel prices would continue falling amid signs the conflict might be easing, with gas prices declining almost daily for close to two weeks. But that optimism faded as the war dragged on and energy markets reacted accordingly, per Rob Smith, director of global fuel retail at S&P Global Energy.
Many concurred—and attacked Eric Trump themselves.
No matter how many buildings, projects, or public symbols Trump attaches his name to, it does little to obscure the reality that many Americans are continuing to struggle with rising living costs as a result of his recklessness.