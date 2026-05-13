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MAGA Melts Down Hard After Learning They May Never Get Their 'Trump Mobile' Phones—Or Their Deposits Back

Trump Mobile phone; Screenshot of Trump supporter complaining about Trump Mobile
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @codenamesteev/TikTok

MAGA fans who signed up to get Trump Mobile T1 phones nearly a year ago received an email letting them know that there's no guarantee they'll ever get their phones—and that the $100 deposit they paid is merely a "conditional opportunity."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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MAGA fans who signed up to get Trump Mobile T1 phones nearly a year ago are furious after learning there's no guarantee they'll ever get the phones they put down deposits for—and that these same deposits are now being described as merely a "conditional opportunity."

The Trump Mobile T1 phone was unveiled in June 2025 on the 10th anniversary of Trump’s original presidential campaign launch, marking the Trump brand’s debut in the mobile device and wireless service market. At the time, the company said the phone would be available in August.

When the T1 was first unveiled, Trump Mobile’s website showcased images of a sleek handset with a familiar look, including a rear camera layout resembling Apple’s signature three-lens iPhone design.

Two months later, that visual identity appeared to shift. In August, the company’s X account teased the phone’s imminent arrival with the message, “The wait is almost over!” But the image attached to the post showed a device that looked nothing like the earlier mockups, displaying a bulkier back panel with more than three cameras and a noticeably different overall design.

Now, a year later, an estimated 590,000 buyers have collectively paid roughly $59 million in deposits to reserve one of the phones. Yet not a single confirmed customer has reportedly received a device. The launch date was repeatedly delayed, first to August 2025, then November 2025, then December 2025, and later to mid-March of this year.

By April, Trump Mobile had redesigned its website and removed the release date entirely. Compounding concerns, Trump Mobile quietly revised its preorder deposit terms on April 6, 2026. The updated language now states that the $100 customers paid was only a “conditional opportunity,” rather than a guaranteed reservation for the phone.

It reads:

"A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale."
"A deposit is not a purchase, does not constitute acceptance of an order, does not create a contract for sale, does not transfer ownership or title interest, does not allocate or reserve specific inventory, and does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase."

The updated terms further state that a binding sales agreement is created only if customers complete checkout, submit full payment, and Trump Mobile accepts and successfully processes that payment—or if the company simply “makes the Device available for sale," adding:

"Estimated ship dates, launch timelines or anticipated production schedule are non-binding estimates only."
"Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released; regulatory approvals (including FCC authorization) will be obtained; carrier certification will be secured; production will commence or continue; or delivery will occur within any specific timeframe."

Trump Mobile has also quietly dropped its earlier pledge that the phone would be “made in the USA.”

In its place, the website now relies on softer, patriotic marketing language, claiming the device is “brought to life right here in the USA,” with “American hands behind every device,” and boasting an “American-proud design”—phrasing that stops short of any clear manufacturing guarantee.

MAGA fans have grown increasingly angry over the last few months.


One Trump supporter who posts on TikTok using the handle @codenamesteev revealed in an angry video message that he "even convinced my son into ordering one" and complained "we can't get any updates on any of them."

@codenamesteev

Is dad justified in his pissed offness?! 😂 #trump #trumpmobile #viral #viralvideo #donaldtrump

But considering the Trump family has for years come under fire for fraud and scamming people left and right, others aren't surprised MAGA fans fell for such an obvious con.


Late last year, NBC News reported it placed a preorder for the $499 phone in August 2025, submitting the required $100 deposit to monitor its progress. The outlet verified the charge with its credit card provider and received an automated email confirming the purchase. After that, Trump Mobile offered no further status updates on its own.

Between September and November, NBC News contacted Trump Mobile’s customer service line five times seeking updates. During one October call, a representative provided a firm shipping estimate of Nov. 13. That date passed without any notice.

A subsequent inquiry produced a new, less precise estimate—“early December”—with the delay vaguely attributed to the government shutdown that was going on at the time.

How convenient.

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