Woman Speaks Out After Prison Sentence To Reveal What Led Her To Hurl Black Paint At Sister-In-Law On Her Wedding Day

In early 2024, 49-year-old Antonia Eastwood married Ashley Monk after about five months of dating. During the ceremony, Antonia tripped while walking down the aisle.

Antonia and Ashley were both suspicious that she did not trip accidentally and that Ashley's sister, Gemma, actually tripped her. Gemma and Antonia were not close, and the couple also believed that Gemma might be jealous that they were marrying after five months, though she'd been with her childhood sweetheart for 20 years without tying the knot.

Ashley reflected:

"It was a jealousy thing, I think, because she wasn't getting married. And she didn't want me to be with Toni, either."

Gemma denied their accusations, but the animosity between the two couples significantly increased after Antonia and Ashley's wedding.

When it finally came time for Gemma and Ken Monk to get married, the childhood sweethearts who had been together for 20 years did not want to share their special day with Ashley and Antonia.

But Antonia was insistent about being there so she could give the bride "a piece of her mind," though she claimed that she did not know what that would look like until she got there.

When Antonia arrived at the venue and saw Gemma getting out of the car in her bridal car, she remembered she had black paint in her car and decided to use it, telling the Daily Mail:

"I saw her [Gemma] get out of her car. She was a few yards away."

"Then I just shouted to her and threw the paint. It hit the back of her dress."

"It was a child-friendly, watered-down black paint in a tub of around 200 mL, and it happened to be in the side pocket of the car."

You can watch the camera footage here, in which the bride can be seen getting distracted by Antonia calling out to her, and then her physically flinching after being hit with the paint.

Despite Antonia stating that the paint hit the back of her dress, it actually went over her head and shoulders from the back, leaving black, streaking paint on her hair, face, chest, arms, and all down her dress, ruined just minutes before the ceremony.

One other member of the bridal party was also splashed by the paint, and a fight broke out in response to Antonia's actions.

To make matters worse, Gemma had just gone through a serious cancer scare, and she was still dealing with the symptoms she thought might be cancer-related. Despite knowing this, Antonia went through with her sabotage anyway.

You can see her photograph here:

Cover Images

Antonia reflected:

"Later, I realized I had a bald patch where the hair had been ripped out of my head."

In court, Antonia received multiple punishments, including ten months in prison, a ten-year restraining order to separate her from Gemma and Ken Monk, and a charge of $6,750, $5,400 of which would go to Gemma and $1,350 that went to the wedding venue.

Antonia claimed that she was not proud of how she behaved that day.

"I feel ashamed of myself. It's not me."

"I've never been in trouble with the police before. Ever."

The story went viral on X, where X users could not imagine marrying into a family with such questionable relationships.





























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Fortunately for Gemma and Ken Monk, a little black paint did not stop their love or their celebration of it.

"We'd waited so long for that day. Nothing was going to stop me."

"I didn't think twice. I would have walked down the aisle in my knickers and with black paint all over my face if I had to."

The wedding venue was able to provide Gemma with an emergency wedding dress swap, which sported a large and classy bow, and, two hours behind schedule, she walked down the aisle, looking beautiful and happy.

The couple canceled their honeymoon to the Maldives because of everything that happened, and they plan to renew their vows on a future anniversary so that they can replace the memories that almost ruined their special day with new, happy ones with only people who love them.

Since the incident, Gemma has struggled with her mental health, with trusting people, and with having hope for humanity because of Antonia's actions.

The family hopes that with time and new memories, Gemma will be able to move on and trust again, though she is not interested in hearing an apology from Antonia, or reconnecting with her or Ashley when the restraining order expires, whether Antonia wants to apologize for her actions or not.