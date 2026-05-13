Democrats Waste No Time Turning Trump's Tone-Deaf Response To Question About Americans' 'Financial Situation' Amid Iran War Into An Ad

Ahead of a trip to China, President Donald Trump was asked whether he thinks about Americans' "financial situation" when negotiating with Iran—and his extremely revealing remarks were quickly seized on by Democrats, who gleefully turned the clip into a damning political ad.

Republicans have faced pressure from constituents nationwide to address the rising cost of living, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now that the Iran war, which the Trump administration kicked off in late February, has prompted a spike in gas prices.

Several days ago, Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to U.S. proposals aimed at ending the war, calling Tehran’s terms “totally unacceptable.” Iran’s proposal—reportedly delivered through Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator—called for an immediate halt to fighting on all fronts, an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, and guarantees against future attacks on Iran.

The U.S. proposal, by contrast, reportedly included demands such as suspending Iranian nuclear enrichment, restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting sanctions.

When asked by a reporter how much he considers the "financial situation" of Americans when he goes into negotiations, Trump was brutally honest, saying:

"Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon."

"I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Shortly afterward, the official X account for the Democratic Party posted a video on X revealing they'd wasted no time in turning his words into a campaign ad titled, "Trump In His Own Words," remarking:

"Today, Trump admitted he doesn't care about Americans' financial situations."

The ad starts off with Trump saying, "I don't think about Americans' financial situation" and "I don't think about anybody" before sharing a clip of a similar recent remark:

"We're fighting wars. We can't take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things."

The ad concludes with these words:

"You deserve better."

You can see the ad below.

People loved it.









Trump's remarks have also been widely condemned.





While this is certainly the most honest thing we've heard from Trump in a while, he has already made it very clear he doesn't care about the affordability crisis.

Last year, insisting prices are down despite rising inflation, he claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Trump previously dismissed the concerns of a MAGA voter who begged him to fulfill his campaign promise to lower the price of groceries. Trump, responding to the North Carolina woman, said, "I think of groceries, you know, it's an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word," and nonetheless insisted that "beef, we have to get down, but we've got prices way down."

Trump said that under his administration, the U.S. has seen "the biggest reduction in costs in the history of that chart or whatever that thing is they do." He also said he doesn't "want to hear a thing about the affordability because right now we're much less."