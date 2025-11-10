Trump's Bonkers Response To MAGA Voter Begging Him To Lower Grocery Prices Is Peak Trump

President Donald Trump was criticized for dismissing the concerns of a MAGA voter who begged him to fulfill his campaign promise to lower the price of groceries, instead giving an incoherent response that stings all the more as Americans continue to grapple with the affordability crisis.
Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who shared a message from Regina Foley, a retired North Carolina Trump supporter who "voted for you three different times, but she is not happy about how her prices have not come down, that she sees."
Baier added:
"And she said this, quote, 'I want the Republicans to keep control of Congress in 2026, but something has to be done fast! I don't see the best economy right now. Wall Street numbers do not reflect Main Street money. Please do something, President Trump.'"
"So, I guess what do you say to Regina and people like her?"
Trump replied:
"Well, I do say this, beef we have to get down. I think of groceries, you know, it's an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word."
"Beef, we have to get down, but we've got prices way down."
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Trump was harshly criticized after clips of the exchange went viral.
Trump spent months during last year's presidential campaign saying that he would lower grocery prices.
He even said in remarks shortly after winning the 2024 election that "when you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that," adding "we're going to bring those prices way down."
What's also damning is that, shortly after he said that, he admitted to Time magazine that it's "very hard" to actually lower grocery prices.
Trump said that one of the key issues Democrats and particularly his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, failed to grasp about the American people is that "they want to be able to buy groceries at a reasonable price and not have to turn off their heat in order to buy two apples."
However, when pressed on whether he could lower grocery costs once in office, Trump acknowledged that he couldn't simply wave a wand to make it happen, even though many of his supporters backed him based on his promises to reduce the cost of living.
It's time to wake up and smell the over-priced coffee, Regina.