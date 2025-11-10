Trump's Bonkers Response To MAGA Voter Begging Him To Lower Grocery Prices Is Peak Trump

Wondering what could be next for them, Redditor fireball_jutsu asked:

"People whose partner cheated on them and quickly moved on to date the person they cheated wtih, claiming to be 'in love,' how did that turn out for them?"

A Neighborhood Feud

"There were two neighbors, both part of married couples. One lived next door to me, and the other lived a few houses down."

"The husband next door cheated with the wife down the street, divorced, they dated for a short while, and then they broke up."

"In the background, while coping with being cheated on, the wife next door and husband down the street started dating a while after the divorce, married, and the last time I saw them, they had a kid on the way."

"Also, both husbands had the same first name, so that was weird, too."

- IndyEleven11

"I know someone this happened to! The ex-wife cheated with a dude, not literally down the street but who lived nearby."

"My guy and the jilted wife started talking and ended up having a lot in common. It’s been more than 10 years, and they have a couple of kids together."

"The cheating exes continued to be trashy hot messes, and they appear to be living the lives they deserve (though they didn’t end up being together after their divorces)."

- EngineeringQueen

Hindsight Is 20/20

"They broke up, and he tried to come back, saying it didn't work out with her because he was still 'in love' with me. Yeah, okay."

- Cold-Stranger-209

"My ex tried to run back to me a month after cheating and leaving me for her. I said no, so he ran back to the girl, and the girl still took him back, LOL…"

"I beat myself up for the longest time for feeling like I didn’t have self-respect, but it turns out she didn’t, either."

- bananaonpizza

Perpetual Cheaters

"They're still together 20 years later. They can't stop cheating on one another every few years, but they're still making it work."

- DeviantDav

"This is the way. I’ve always said that nobody wants to be with a cheater, not even a cheater, but they SHOULD be with each other. Here’s to hoping the people they are cheating with aren’t married, also."

- thewoodbeyond

Ignorance Is Bliss

"Married. I don’t live in that town anymore, but from what I can tell, they still are together. It’s been six years."

"He convinced her I was just a crazy friend who was obsessed with him, not someone he actually seriously dated."

- Diabloceratops

"What a TOOL."

- Future_Usual_8698

"Are we the same person?? This happened to me, too. About a month after we split, he realized she was crazy and tried to come back to me."

"I said, 'Oh, I thought I was just the crazy, obsessed friend and that it wasn’t that serious with me?'"

"I fell asleep before he responded to that message, and when I woke up in the morning, I was once again blocked. Good riddance, Michael."

"As far as I know, he stayed with the actual crazy girl. Married two years now to her. I wouldn’t be surprised if one or both have cheated."

- bluemorphine

Back To The Pre-Pregnancy Lifestyle

"She married him, had a kid, and she cheated on him before the baby was a year old."

- a**-to-trout12

"I suspect this is what happened with mine. I knew she got pregnant and that they then got married, but then many years later, out of boredom, I went Facebook stalking."

"She was with another guy, and the page was private, but the guy she cheated with was entirely public."

"I scrolled a bit and found a picture of black garbage bags, with their wedding picture on top. All of it engulfed in flames. Dude absolutely knew the situation, so I really just felt bad for the kid. Already been many years since I saw that, though, so hopefully they're shaping up alright."

- IllicitRadiance

Karma Laughs

"She complained to me that he cheated on her. I laughed. She said I was cruel... I laughed again at that."

- TrumpsMarks

"Ha! Same here. She cheated (our relationship was fizzling out anyway, but it still hurt), was together with him for a couple of months, and then saw his car at his ex's overnight. She complained to me about it, and I just laughed."

- BureauOfSabotage

Life Carries On

"They're apparently still together, 11 years later. They went public with their relationship on my BIRTHDAY years ago, when he and I were STILL MARRIED."

"I still have a relationship with my stepkids. They were 18 and 23 when my ex ran off to stay with his parents and left them and his dogs with me. The stepkids and the dogs know who was always there for them and never abandoned them, especially for a lay."

"The dog I kept, my soul dog, is sleeping in the bed next to me right now. The other dog lived his best life with my stepson before passing of old age last year. Life moves on."

- slinky999

"I'm so happy for your relationship with your stepchildren!"

- MoneyCork

"Me too, I'm so thankful. My stepson lives in another city and made time to visit me with his wife and little ones when they were in town last month. Family isn't always blood, and love transcends the barriers that humans tend to make."

- slinky999

Personal And Work Lives Don't Mix

"My supervisor at work cheated on his wife with one of our coworkers during a company Christmas party. His wife immediately filed for divorce, kept primary custody of the two younger children (nine and 11), and my supervisor kept custody of their third and oldest (14)."

"He married the mistress not long after and moved to another state for his new job. They got divorced about a year and a half later."

"She was shocked that a 15-year-old kid would not see a 23-year-old as a "mom' and couldn't 'live in such a hostile environment.' The now-15-year-old has since asked to come home to his actual mom, and my former supervisor did one good thing in his life by allowing it without turning the courtroom into a s**tshow."

- Qimmosabe_Man

Isolated By Choices

"Had a girl cheat on me with a friend of mine. They ended up dating for maybe a year before he cheated on and left her for his now-wife, and he and I haven’t been friends since…"

"Meanwhile, my ex tried to establish contact with me again after that happened, but I ignored her."

"It wasn’t until I told my friends that she hit me up out of the blue that they told me why she'd probably reached out."

"Since then, I have no idea what has become of her, but I do hope she’s doing well."

- foolishdrunk211

Sometimes Laughable

"She cheated on him, too. He texted me months after they had started dating at, like, 2:00 AM, asking if it was me that was in her apartment."

"I said, 'Nope, not me, bro, good luck!' LOL."

- adirtymedic

"That had to be wonderful, LOL."

- cindyloucee

Few Things Are Forever

"I had been dating and living with an ex for two years. He cheated on me and dumped me for one of my friends that I had introduced him to. So lost my boyfriend and a friend at the same time."

"They dated for a few years, I think. A friend showed me a post where my ex-friend was like, 'Buying a bed together, that's how you know it's forever.' I laughed so hard, like dude, we lived together for two years, and it still wasn't forever, but enjoy your bed, LOL."

"My ex is single but happy. My ex-friend recently got married, but I don't know anything else about them."

"Me? I've been with my husband for 14 years, very happy. So thanks to both of them for blowing up my life so I could start over and find someone much better."

- CrabbiestAsp

A Slow And Gutting Healing Process

"It's been nine years, and they just got married."

"I did feel really, really bad initially, but mostly about the relationship ending, and not really about the cheating itself."

"I realize that we had grown apart as we turned into adults, and at the very least, that was the last clear sign that she wanted something else. It's not really much more dramatic than that. It could have been handled better, but people are silly for various reasons."

"I found something better too after, and it's been five years, and we have a cute dog."

- Jumpeee

"This is very similar to my situation. I was gutted. We had been married a couple of years and together for 15 years with a beautiful three-year-old."

"He cheated on me with someone from his work. He was 40 and she was 20. She seems nice, she is good to my daughter, and they are very happy together, and they just recently got engaged. It’s been five years."

"It took me three to get over our relationship and what I lost in life. But I am now happy with someone who is so much more suited and better for me. He is a wonderful man."

- relaventsonglyrik

Living Her Best Life

"My ex-husband and I were supposed to move to another state, and halfway through the process, he told me he was still talking to his mistress (a big reason why we were moving in the first place), and he wanted to be with her instead."

"So the baby and I ended up staying put, and he moved the mistress out to the apartment we were supposed to move into together. They got married within weeks of our divorce finalizing."

"He is, by all accounts, a miserable son of a b***h who complains how 'it isn’t fair' how things turned out."

"He complains that he isn’t closer to our daughter. He complains she doesn’t have as much interest in him as he thinks he deserves. He complains about having to pay child support. He and the mistress seem broke as h**l all the time."

"He is still eager to blame me for all of his problems."

"And I’m living my best life with work and parenting (including full custody). I got a promotion with a decent pay increase within a couple of months of him leaving."

"I’m in a new relationship that I don’t feel like I have to speed through to prove something. My friends, who were very supportive during the affair and divorce, only became closer to me and really filled that void in the beginning."

"It sucks it happened the way it did, but I am so much better off and so much happier without him."

- allworkandnoyahtzee

Worth It

"I bumped into him at a bar. I felt like someone was watching me and made full-on eye contact with him."

"It felt like I read his mind. He was still stuck where he was when I last saw him. It affirmed to me that I moved on (and healed), but he didn't."

"His new partner was sitting by him, glaring back and forth between us. It was all the information I needed to know I was in a better place without him."

- guyhabit725

...Fair.

"I have no idea, and I don't care. They are irrelevant to me now."

- RiceKrispie9

"Same for me. My ex-husband wanted to stay friends and was convinced his affair partner and I would become great friends."

"I blocked that delusional man everywhere."

"No use in keeping terrible company or giving them a reason to think that what they did 'wasn't that bad' because we're 'friends.'"

- ArticulateBurrito

"Mad respect."

- holdemnate





A relationship ending already hurts, but throwing in an affair and even the cheater choosing their affair partner over you is nothing short of a block of salt thrown down on the wound.

Fortunately for so many of these Redditors, they'd gone on to live much more fulfilling lives than they ever would have found with their past cheating partners, and for the unhappy folks who cheated, well, maybe that suits them right.