Trump Just Called The Concept Of 'Affordability' A 'Democrat Scam'—And Got Instantly Dragged

President Donald Trump was called out after claiming to reporters that prices are down under his administration despite rising inflation—and going so far as to call the ongoing affordability crisis a "Democrat scam."
During a Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.
His remarks came just days after he called himself the “affordability president” in a post on Truth Social and boasted about his administration's efforts to bring down prices.
He said:
"Our prices for energy, for gasoline, are really low. Electricity's coming down and when that comes down everything comes down. But the word 'affordability' is a Democrat scam."
"They say it and then go into the next subject and everyone thinks, 'Oh, they have lower prices.' No. They had the worst inflation in the history of our country."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump was widely criticized.
Trump has made it very clear he doesn't care about the affordability crisis.
Last month he dismissed the concerns of a MAGA voter who begged him to fulfill his campaign promise to lower the price of groceries. Trump, responding to the North Carolina woman, said, "I think of groceries, you know, it's an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word," and nonetheless insisted that "beef, we have to get down, but we've got prices way down."
He also tried to make the case that Republicans are way better on the issue of affordability than Democrats are. He pointed to Walmart's 2025 "Thanksgiving Dinner" pack, which he boasted is 25% cheaper than in 2024 despite the fact that this year's meal pack contains fewer—and cheaper—options than last year's.
Trump said that under his administration, the U.S. has seen "the biggest reduction in costs in the history of that chart or whatever that thing is they do." He also said he doesn't "want to hear a thing about the affordability because right now we're much less."