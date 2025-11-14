'The Onion' Just Brilliantly Ripped Trump With A Brutal Headline After Damning Epstein Emails

After House Oversight Committee Democrats released several emails in which the late financier Jeffrey Epstein claimed that President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and spent “hours” at his house with one of Epstein’s victims, The Onion trolled Trump with a parody headline mocking his association with the country's most infamous pedophile and sex trafficker.

Trump has done everything he can these last few months to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

But the scandal has boiled over as a result of the release, which includes emails like one Epstein sent his associate Ghislaine Maxwell that reads:

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”

In another message, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein emailed journalist Michael Wolff:

“[Victim] Mar-a-Lago. [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign — never a member, ever. Of course he knew about the girls, as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Trump still has his defenders like conservative pundit Megyn Kelly, who questioned if Epstein was really a pedophile, saying he was "into the barely legal type" even though Epstein was arrested and charged more than once for abusing underage girls.

And The Onion had the perfect response to all of this, publishing the following headline on its social media channels:

"Trump Still Polling Well With Working-Class American Pedophiles"

You can see the headline below.

It was exactly the sort of biting satire The Onion is best at—and people ate it up.

Trump has said the focus on the Epstein files is a "hoax" orchestrated by the Democrats, a defense echoed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to draw attention away from the recent government shutdown he blames on them even though the shutdown—which lasted 43 days—was triggered by Republicans refusing to compromise with Democrats over the fate of healthcare subsidies due to expire.

He said Democrats "are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do."

However, the petition to release the files has the backing of four Republicans and all Democrats, with the House expected to take it up next week.