Conservatives Slam Trump After His Attack On GOP Rep's Marriage Is A Low Blow Even For Him

President Donald Trump has been married three times, but his hypocrisy escaped him entirely when he attacked Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie for getting remarried last month following the death of his first wife in 2024—prompting his own party to call him out for going too far.
Last week, Massie announced he'd married his wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, in late October. His first wife and "high school sweetheart," Rhonda Howard Massie, died in June 2024.
Massie took to social media and wrote:
"Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania where Carolyn is from."
"Carolyn Grace Moffa and I first met professionally over a decade ago when she worked for Senator Rand Paul. As Senator Paul’s Ag policy staffer until 2016, Carolyn was a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again. She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago. Carolyn has not previously been married."
"I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda who I still miss every day. We will reside on the farm in Kentucky where Carolyn recently helped me re-establish ducks and chickens to go with the beef cattle. We plan to travel back-and-forth to DC and throughout Kentucky as my congressional responsibilities require."
"Fun facts about our wedding: Of course we served raw milk with the wedding cake and margaritas made with frozen peaches from our farm! Senator Rand Paul and Representatives Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Victoria Spartz attended, however the real VIPs were my three grandkids. My oldest grandson was the ring bearer."
"I proposed to Carolyn on the steps of the Library of Congress which was the location of our first date. Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me. With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky!
You can see his post below.
Shortly afterward, Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:
“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!”
"No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she's stuck with a LOSER!"
You can see Trump's post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Trump's post came after he and Massie spent recent days trading barbs over documents tied to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Trump blasted “stupid” Republicans for backing a petition that would force a vote on making the files public.
Notably, Massie sponsored a House discharge petition that would force the release of the Epstein files—so Trump, whose administration has declined to release the files despite promising to for months, has plenty of reason to be angry at Massie.
But there was no doubt Trump's behavior was petty and nasty.
He was swiftly called out by his own party.
In an interview on ABC, Massie said his wife joked that Trump is "mad he didn't get an invitation" to their recent wedding, saying Trump is "being a bully or trying to be a bully."
He added:
"They're trying to beat me here in Kentucky. The people financing this campaign consist of three billionaires and they're all in the Epstein class. In fact, one of them is named in Epstein's phone book. Not the secret files the FBI is keeping but in Epstein's phone book."
"It's a small world. Dogs don't bark at parked cars."
This week, Trump said he will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Epstein’s ties to other prominent figures, including some of his own political opponents.
Massie cautioned that the Justice Department's investigation of Epstein's ties to Democrats could interfere with Congress’ effort to mandate the full release of the files. He noted that “if they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released.”