Young Girl's School Presentation About Her 'Hero' Charlie Kirk Has People Sounding Off

MAGA Influencer Rages At 'CrossFit Bimbo' MTG For Refusing To Back Down On Epstein Files Release

Laura Loomer; Marjorie Taylor Green
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images (both)

Trump sycophant and influencer Laura Loomer unloaded on Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for refusing to back down on her demand that the Epstein files be released and that Republicans negotiate with Democrats to reopen the federal government.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 27, 2025
The Republican Party finds itself taking sides over the release of the Epstein files, with the sides publicly attacking each other and observers predicting an implosion is imminent.

Jeffrey Epstein, a registered sex offender previously convicted in Florida for sex crimes against a minor, was investigated, indicted, and arrested by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's FBI and Department of Justice in July of 2019.

All of the evidence gathered against Epstein, a longtime close friend of Trump, would have become part of the official court records if he hadn't died in the custody of Trump's DOJ in August of 2019. His death was ruled a suicide by a Trump DOJ official.

The files were then sealed until 2024 due to pending civil cases filed against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. But during his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump made the Epstein files a focus of public attention, claiming repeatedly that he would release them if elected.

Once Trump was sworn into office, no such release of the Epstein files occurred.

Instead Trump has told a series of stories about his longtime close friendship with Epstein and the files used to indict him on two federal felony charges: sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Public records, photos, videos, birthday messages, previous statements, and current comments poked holes in each of Trump’s stories, leading the Trump administration to course correct over and over.

Republican leadership, like GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, have bent over backwards to distract from and obstruct the release of the Epstein files by refusing to swear in a new member of Congress to fill a vacant seat and refusing to take a vote on a bill, Epstein Files Transparency Act, to release the files.

In response, the Republican sponsor of the bill, Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, created a discharge petition to force a vote on his bill, which was co-sponsored by California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna.

The Trump White House implied that any Republicans who signed the discharge petition would be committing a "hostile act." But several House Republicans still signed, including Georgia MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The perceived betrayal proved too much for Trump acolyte, adviser, and unhinged conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who took to X to air her grievances against the Georgia Republican.

Loomer wrote:

"President Trump doesn’t talk to MTG anymore. White House staff have grown sick of her and her efforts to undermine the administration."
"That’s the truth."
"As an adulteress, [Marjorie Taylor Greene] is used to walking out on the men who she used throughout her life. Her ex husband can confirm. That’s why she’s having a hard time being politically dumped by Trump."
"He dropped her worthless a** when he finally realized how dumb that CrossFit bimbo truly is. He told her he won’t endorse her for Senate because she can’t win."
"I just hope she’s as miserable as she looks. Truly!"

@LauraLoomer/X

But Loomer isn't the only one firing shots.

In a Wednesday interview on The Tucker Carlson Show, the titular host asked Greene:

"How does Laura Loomer get to be a Pentagon adviser, but you get primaried [by the Republican Party]? What is that?"

Greene responded:

"I don't know. I've never understood why anyone takes her seriously."
"This is a woman who can't even legally buy a gun because she had such serious mental problems."

Greene also took aim at her own party and Trump, saying:

"Right now, Tucker, a lot of people are happy about the government shutdown, but I really have no respect for the House not being in session. And I have no respect for Speaker Johnson not calling us back to Washington because we should be passing bills."
" Food prices are high. Rent is high. Home prices are ridiculously high. Cars are high. Auto insurance, home insurance, health insurance is insane. Energy prices are high."

It looked like MTG won this round in the comments on Loomer's post.





















The Epstein files have created a schism in the MAGAsphere that Trump’s constitutional and human rights violations apparently could not.

The MAGA minions are splitting over who wants to protect sexual predators who targeted children and who doesn't.

