Dems Release Trump's Birthday Letter To Epstein That Trump Claimed Doesn't Exist—And It's A Big Yikes

Democrats serving on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee released a screenshot of a letter MAGA Republican President Donald Trump claimed didn't exist when The Wall Street Journal published reports of its existence back in July.
The note signed by Trump was included in a collection of messages sent to convicted sex offender and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003—only three years before the first allegations about Epstein's crimes went public.
Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell compiled all of the notes from his good friends into a book for the man convicted just five years later by the state of Florida for trafficking and having sex with a child. But in 2008, Epstein was given a sweetheart plea deal by the man who would become a Trump administration member, Alex Acosta, allowing the now registered sex offender to continue to offend.
You can see the post, including the screenshot of Trump's note from Epstein's birthday book, here:
The House Oversight Committee Democrats' social media accounts shared more than just Trump's letter to Epstein.
NEW PAGE FROM EPSTEIN’S BIRTHDAY BOOK: Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a "fully depreciated" woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.
September 8, 2025
They also shared Trump's denial of the note's existence.
Trump's MAGA minions are parroting the White House's claim that the signature proves it's not a note from their hero.
But the note is from 2003.
Trump's signature has changed greatly over the years, as do most people's. Documents Trump signed during the same time frame quickly blew holes in the Trump administration's and his apologists' "evidence."
People called out Trump for his evolving stories, denials, and lies regarding Jeffrey Epstein and the silhouette he used.
My boobs looked like that when I was 11.
— Erin (@thevelvetsun.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 9:15 PM
The resemblance to a young child is horrific. And to the point.
— stephm747.bsky.social (@stephm747.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 10:39 PM
— Jeremy Duffy (@thegeekprofessor.com) September 9, 2025 at 12:38 PM
Picture of a young girl.That is EXTREMELY disheartening.Just sayin'
— UncleBob (@14767977.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 10:32 PM
And it’s the body of an adolescent girl— nothing bawdy about it. It’s SICK!
— Poet Laureate (@poetlabq.bsky.social) September 9, 2025 at 4:15 AM
Ew, it’s creepier than I even imagined.
— sethishere.bsky.social (@sethishere.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 11:02 PM
All i see is an armless, headless torso of a young child, and that is reprehensible. He's got to go.
— Holy Mary Mother Of God (@neonraspberry.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 11:57 PM
— Jacobin Jane (@hazelly.bsky.social) September 9, 2025 at 12:19 AM
Trump's story about his relationship with Epstein continually changes, as does his administration's story about the files Trump’s Department of Justice and the FBI compiled during their investigation of Epstein.
The information in those files enabled Trump's DOJ to indict and arrest the registered sex offender. The Epstein files would have become part of court filings had Trump's longtime friend been prosecuted instead of dying in federal custody in August 2019—during Trump’s first presidential term.
The Trump campaign promised to release the Epstein files as one of Trump's first acts if reelected. Since his inauguration, the Trump administration has denied the files exist, claimed they were on Attorney General Pam Bondi's desk, said they've already been released, and worked with MAGA GOP leadership in Congress to block their release.
Given the variety of truths Trump and his team have spouted about the Epstein files, it's unsurprising people outside the MAGAsphere aren't buying anything Trump says about his 2003 letter to his good friend Jeffrey.