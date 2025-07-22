Trump Just Posted A Bonkers AI Video Of Obama Getting Arrested—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

President Donald Trump was criticized after he shared an AI-generated video set to the song "YMCA" of former President Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents at the White House and going to prison.

And people saw through the post for what it really was, coming as Trump continues to face criticism over his handling of the Epstein files and the famed "Epstein list," which Trump had promised for years to release if he regained power.

Trump has been on a furious posting spree amid the criticism, much of which has come from his own base in the wake of Attorney General Pam Bondi's memo concluding that no incriminating "Epstein list" exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

And so when Trump posted this disturbing AI-generated video of Obama getting arrested, it was clear what was really going on.

As conservative anti-Trump group "Republicans Against Trump" captioned their X post of the clip:

"Anything to distract from the Epstein files..."

You can see the video below.

Sure seemed like a convenient distraction to take people's minds off the Epstein files—but as the reactions showed, Trump's post had the opposite effect.





Trump has since sued The Wall Street Journal after it reported on a happy birthday letter to Epstein bearing Trump’s signature that included a drawing of a nude woman in sharpie pen.

The letter—in which Trump wished Epstein, "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret”—dates back 16 years before Epstein was charged with child sex trafficking by the Justice Department in 2019, during Trump’s presidency. Trump has denied writing the note.

Trump, who filed his lawsuit in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, is seeking $10 billion in monetary damages. He has since lashed out at the Journal by barring one of its reporters from the press pool for his upcoming weekend trip to Scotland.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said the Journal had been barred due to its "fake and defamatory conduct."