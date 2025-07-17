Dax Shepard Posts Nude Photo Of Wife Kristen Bell Doing Yoga To Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination

Skip to content

Cory Booker Shames GOP Colleague After He Rams Through 'Sham' Judicial Vote Amid Dem Walk-Out

Shepard posted a cheeky photo on Instagram of wife Kristen Bell doing naked yoga to celebrate her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress In a Comedy Series for Nobody Wants This.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 17, 2025
Actor and podcaster Dax Shepard responded to the news that his wife, actor Kristen Bell, received her first Emmy nomination by sharing a cheeky photo on Instagram of her doing naked yoga.

Bell, the star of shows like Veronica Mars and The Good Place, was nominated for Outstanding Actress In a Comedy Series for playing a sex podcaster who falls in love with a newly single rabbi in Nobody Wants This, which became a hit for Netflix.

Shepard responded to the news by sharing the photo alongside the following caption:

"People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

You can see his post below.

 

The reactions were hilarious.

Nobody Wants This received three Emmy nominations, including Best Actress for Bell. Her co-star Adam Brody received a nomination for Outstanding Actor In a Comedy Series and the show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Paul Ben-Victor.

Despite being a critical darling for her role in the hit series The Good Place, Bell never received a Best Actress nomination for her work during the show's four-year run and never received a nomination for any of her extensive television work despite making the industry shortlists more than once.

It was an excellent year for Netflix—for the eighth consecutive year, Netflix secured over 100 nominations, earning 120 across 44 titles, more than any other streaming service.

The Diplomat, Adolescence, Black Mirror, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, The Residence, Sirens, and The Four Seasons are just a few of the Netflix titles up for awards this year.

