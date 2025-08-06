Skip to content

TikToker Reveals Why There Aren't More Male Kindergarten Teachers—And She's Got A Point

DJ Calvin Harris Divides Fans After Sharing Graphic Photos Of His Wife's Placenta Being Turned Into Pills

DJ Calvin Harris
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

The famed DJ announced the birth of his son Micah with a carousel of photos on Instagram—including several photos of his wife's placenta.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Aug 06, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
See Full Bio

Pregnancy and child birth can be beautiful things, but there are parts of the whole experience that we don't necessarily want to look at—especially when it's someone else's.

DJ Calvin Harris and his wife, Vick Hope, recently welcomed their first child, Micah, into the world, after Hope arranged for a home water birth.

Harris announced on Instagram:

"20th of July, our boy arrived. Micah is here!"
"My wife is a superhero, and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom!"
"Just so grateful. We love you so much, Micah!"

So sweet, as were most of the photos! But some might say Harris leaned a little too hard into the "primal wisdom" aspect of the birth and perhaps overshared with his Instagram audience.

In response to seeing the post, one X (Twitter) user warned others:

"Do NOT check Calvin Harris's Instagram."

Included was the viral image of the popular Muppets character Pepe the King Prawn, with his "I've seen things" thousand-yard stare.

You can see the warning here:

But there was no context for why people shouldn't go looking, so as the tweet's views crept up, so did views on Harris's post.

Harris's Instagram post was wholesome, at least at first, featuring him holding his beautiful new baby, and him applauding his wife for her strength and her intricate at-home setup for her home water birth that took place outside in nature.

But the fourth photo in the six-photo carousel was the one that put people off, offering a close-up picture of his wife's placenta with the umbilical cord still attached and blood surrounding it. The umbilical cord had also been looped into the shape of a heart on the table.

The fifth and sixth photos featured the placenta chopped up and placed inside a dehydrating machine before being converted into a jar of pills for Hope to take to help her heal faster after the experience.

You can see the post here:

Some admitted that they came from the Twitter (X) post and should have listened.

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

Others were happy for the growing family, but not for what they had witnessed in the Instagram post.

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

But some insisted that this was a beautiful part of the process and should be normalized.

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

@calvinharris/Instagram

Even Chef Gordon Ramsey showed up to express his support.

@calvinharris/Instagram

It's always refreshing to see a supportive partner excited to meet their baby and even celebrate the process involved in their arrival.

That said, this post might have been oversharing a bit, at least without some warnings about what people would be seeing if they clicked through the entire carousel of photos.

Again, it's a beautiful thing! But not everyone will want to see all of it.

