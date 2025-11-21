Skip to content

Fans Are Hilariously Losing It Over How Bad 'Frankenstein' Star Jacob Elordi's Handwriting Is

Trump Dragged After Floating Wild Conspiracy For Why Daughter Tiffany's College Graduation Was Canceled

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Tiffany Trump
Fox News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump left the internet shaking their heads after saying at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday that he doesn't think his daughter Tiffany's graduation from Georgetown University in 2020 was actually canceled due to COVID.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 21, 2025
President Donald Trump had people shaking their heads after he claimed during remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday that he doesn't think his daughter Tiffany's graduation from Georgetown University in 2020 was actually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump is of course no stranger to COVID-19 conspiracy theories—he made them a hallmark of his first term, when his administration oversaw and dangerously bungled the pandemic response—but this time he's brought his youngest daughter into the mix.

Trump claimed Tiffany was denied the chance of attending her graduation ceremony from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020 because she is a Trump and not because of the global pandemic that shuttered the entire world at the time.

He said:

"She was a great student. She went to Georgetown. She was a great, great student, and she finished really right at the top, and we were proud of you. And she was so proud, and her graduation got canceled because of COVID."
"But I say if her name was something else they probably wouldn’t have canceled it. They didn’t like that she did so well in school. They weren’t happy about it. I say, ‘They canceled your graduation because you were a great student and they didn’t want’—but other than that, I have no problems."
"You see, I don't take anything personally."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Tiffany did not, regardless of what Trump might say, graduate at the top of her class.

Georgetown Law, unlike many other law schools, simply doesn’t rank its graduates—a policy the school clearly states on its website. NBC News reported that her name does not appear on the list of honors recipients for that year.

Questions have also lingered about her post-graduation trajectory. The legal blog Above the Law observed that her interest in pursuing a legal career seemed to “fade from obscurity” after she earned her degree, and it remains unclear whether she ever sat for a bar exam or secured work in the field.

Even so, Georgetown is filled with wealthy students from high-society—the name "Trump" isn't so special in the grand scheme of things.

Trump was mocked for his conspiracy theory.


Is there anything Trump won't lie about?

