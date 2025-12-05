Skip to content

Someone Asked Grok To Grade The Oklahoma Student's Bible-Based Essay—And Cue The MAGA Outrage

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The OU Student Who Got A Zero On Her Bible-Based Essay Was Just Honored By Republicans—Because Of Course

Screenshot of Samantha Fulnecky
Fox News

The Oklahoma House of Representatives honored University of Oklahoma student Samantha Fulnecky with a special "Citation of Recognition" on Wednesday after she complained about getting a zero on an assignment.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 05, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Samantha Fulnecky, the University of Oklahoma student who received a zero on a psychology essay about gender after using the Bible as her only source, was honored by the Oklahoma House of Representatives with a special "Citation of Recognition" this week after her complaint—which resulted in a transgender graduate student being placed on administrative leave—made headlines.

Fulnecky's instructor Mel Curth, a transgender woman, assigned her students a 650-word essay about how gender stereotypes impact societal expectations of individuals. Fulnecky instead wrote about what the Bible says about "traditional gender roles," arguing that to refer to them as "stereotypes" is "demonic."

Curth began their feedback to Fulnecky by stressing that the grade was not penalized over the student’s personal views, but instead reflected the fact that she failed to follow the assignment guidelines, contradicted her own arguments, included offensive remarks, and offered no empirical support.

But Fulnecky complained—and immediately received the support of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, which said Curth "lacks the intellectual maturity to set her own bias aside and take grading seriously."

Now Oklahoma is honoring Fulnecky for claiming she was experiencing religious discrimination in the classroom—she was awarded a Citation of Recognition from the Oklahoma House of Representatives' 98th District for "speaking from a foundation of truth," per conservative state Representative Gabe Woolley.

He wrote the following on X, also sharing a photo of the moment Fulnecky received the honor:

"Today, we had the honor of presenting Samantha with a Citation of Recognition from the Oklahoma House of Representatives, District 98, for her steadfast convictions, her commitment to speaking from a foundation of truth, and her courage in shining a light on serious concerns within Oklahoma’s higher education system."
"In a moment when social media and traditional media are flooded with misinformation, this story has drifted far from what actually occurred. Today, we were able to hear directly from Samantha herself, and she walked us through the real events in her own words."
"With all the political noise and media distractions set aside, the truth was finally able to stand on its own."

You can see his post and the photo below.

Picture of Samantha Fulnecky with Oklahoma lawmakers @GabeGwoolley/X

Fulnecky also appeared on Fox News to talk about her experience, saying she "would rather have my integrity and give my true opinion and get a zero on an assignment than have to lie about what I really believe."

She and the Oklahoma House of Representatives are facing heavy criticism.


Funnily enough, a social media user pointed out that even X's AI chatbot had given Fulnecky a failing grade for the assignment.

Grok determined that Fulnecky's essay contains almost no accurate summary of the article; in fact, while "one sentence vaguely mentions 'gender norms,'" Fulnecky "never names the study, methods, or findings." Fulnecky also gets no points because she didn't cite any evidence—her "repeated assertions that non-binary gender is 'demonic' and a 'lie from Satan' are presented as fact without evidence."

Fulnecky scores no points for clarity, organization, and grammar due to "multiple run-on sentences, shifting verb tenses, and repetitive phrasing. Grok concluded her argument is "circular" and that the essay contains "inflammatory language targeting LGBTQ+ people that is irrelevant to the article."

The essay, at 743 words, is also already over the word limit and receives an "automatic 5-point deduction." The essay lacks citations, a reference list, and does not engage with Curth's assigned prompt.

Despite all of this, the University of Oklahoma caved to Fulnecky's demands and assured her that the essay won't count against her final grade in the class, with a school representative telling The Oklahoman that a review of the incident "resulted in steps to ensure no academic harm to the student from the graded assignments."

Latest News

Screenshot of Prince Harry; Donald Trump
Political News

Prince Harry Just Took A Hilariously Brutal Jab At Trump During Surprise Appearance On 'Colbert'

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Dragged After Making Ridiculous Claim About Randomly Finding Billions On The 'Tariff Shelf'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr.'s HHS Blasted As CDC Panel Considers Dropping Life-Saving Hepatitis B Vaccine For Newborns

More from News/political-news

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

RFK Jr.'s HHS Blasted As CDC Panel Considers Dropping Life-Saving Hepatitis B Vaccine For Newborns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), met Thursday for the first of two days of discussions about childhood vaccine schedules and recommendations.

The panel focused on the hepatitis B vaccine and plans to vote on Friday whether to continue recommending it be given to all children at birth or to recommend something entirely different. The panel previously tabled making a decision on infant and early childhood hep-B vaccination in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @monicasanluiss's TikTok video
@monicasanluiss/TikTok

Bride's Friends Surprise Her With Montage Video Of All Her Exes At Bachelorette Party—And People Are Mortified

While Jenny Han's novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before was a major hit, and even became a great film success in 2018, not everyone's married to the idea of reconnecting with their exes after the relationships end.

It might be nice to imagine staying friends after the relationships, imagining our exes missing us or regretting losing us, or even giving us an apology for the things they did wrong. But most of us pine for this for a little while, realize it's all a fairy tale, and push past it to better things and new love.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @alexamcnee's TikTok video
@alexamcnee/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Calling Out Driver's Extremely Bright Headlights For Blinding Her

Whether we are drivers or passengers, we've all experienced that annoying, possibly painful moment of feeling like we're being blinded by a fellow driver whose headlights are far too bright for a standard car on a standard road.

But while most of us complain about it to ourselves and leave it at that, TikToker Alexa McNee stepped up for all of us and called it out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joni Ernst
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

MAGA Senator Slammed For Cruel Proposal To Limit Where SNAP Recipients Can Spend Their Benefits

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst was criticized after she told Fox Business about her new proposal to prevent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from being used at fast food restaurants, which she's named the McSCUSE ME Act.

The idea that SNAP recipients are freely spending their benefits on fast food simply as a matter of convenience is inaccurate, however.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @tristanmelano's Instagram video
@tristanmelano/Instagram

People Are Spitting Up Milk On Their Partners To See If They're Ready For Kids In Gross New Trend

When you're in a long-term relationship or get married, a question that will naturally come up is whether you intend to have kids, and when.

While everyone who wants to have children will be ready at their own pace, sometimes it's hard to tell if we're really, truly ready.

Keep ReadingShow less