3rd Grade Teacher Reveals The Common Skills Her Students Can't Do—And It's Truly Shocking

It's true that every generation is going to have its strengths and core knowledge base, but it's also true that there are certain common skills, like knowing your street address, your parents' names, and how to count money, that are valuable and essential, regardless of your age.

But it seems that at least some Gen Alpha students are struggling with these skills.

A very concerned third grade teacher and TikToker who goes by @mommy_n_zachy on the platform shared 10 pieces of common knowledge that her third grade students consistently did not know.

Here are the items that she's noticed:

"Number one: Read a clock with confidence."

"Number two: Write in script [or cursive]."

"Number three: Memorize phone numbers."

"They don't know their parents' numbers. They don't know what apartment number they live in."

"They don't know what street they live on, which brings me into number four: They don't know their address."

If not knowing the most basic personal information wasn't enough, there's more.

"Number five: They don't know how to count money."

"Number six: They don't know how to tie their shoes."

"Number seven: They don't know their parents' names! They don't know where their parents are from. Like, do you speak to your parents at all?"

"Number eight: They don't know what year they were born. Some of them can tell me their birthday, but what year they were born, they don't know."

"Number nine: They don't know how to use a dictionary [or] putting things in alphabetical order. They also have no interest in looking up what something means."

"Number 10: How to follow multi-step directions... They go, 'What did you say to do again?' They're not listening, and it's a problem."

She ended the video with a call to action to parents.

"I don't know, parents. If you can help us out, we need to go back to basics."

"Can you please help these kids out, because they're coming to the classroom, lacking the basics, and it's a problem."

"We're going to do our part as teachers, but we need a little help. We need a little extra help at home."

"We're a community. Let's set our kids up for success."

You can watch the video here:

@mommy_n_zachy What’s happening to our kids? I need answers!! #teachertok #elementaryteacher #teacherproblemsboredteachers #teacher

Viewers were divided over the video, mostly because of who it forces to take accountability.

Some pushed back against the teacher, demanding her to teach the things she sees lacking, even if she has other content she's supposed to be teaching.

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

But others felt the problem started at home and urged parents to step up and do more so that teachers could focus on the school's curriculum.

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

@mommy_n_zachy/TikTok

Though other TikTokers were quick to be defensive and deflect responsibility, the thing to remember about being a community is that we all have to step up when we see a problem.

Now that we see third graders, and even high schoolers, who don't know this information, the important point isn't who is to blame. It's helping these students learn the information now so that they can be set up for success in the future.