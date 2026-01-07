George Santos Claims He's Headed To Venezuela To Help 'Aid' Oppressed People—And The Side-Eye Is Real

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos was widely mocked after he announced he will head to Venezuela to help with aid relief.
Santos, whose political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief, has been soapboxing significantly since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence in October.
Fresh off his claim that he would leave New York City for good now that Zohran Mamdani is mayor, he now says he will go to Venezuela to aid oppressed people in the wake of Trump's invasion of the country and ouster of dictator Nicolás Maduro.
He wrote:
"Going to be heading to Caracas in the coming days to help with Aide [sic]… many people need help and for far too long it was impossible to bring them any relief. I look forward to being part of the solution and ending the problems of a people oppressed for far too long."
"Viva la libertad! Viva Venezuela!"
You can see his post below.
No one was buying the known fabulist's latest story.
The Trump administration has been very clear that it now controls Venezuela.
Trump said Venezuela would transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, to be sold at market prices with the proceeds managed by Washington.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Wednesday that the U.S. planned to exert long-term control over Venezuela’s oil sector, including overseeing the sale of its production on an “indefinite” basis.
The administration has not specified the legal authority under which it would operate. As of Wednesday morning, Venezuelan officials in Caracas had not publicly responded to the proposed plan.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan security forces have set up checkpoints, boarded public buses, and searched passengers’ phones for signs of support for Maduro’s removal, according to residents and human rights organizations. The U.S. now actively supports this same government.