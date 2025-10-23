Skip to content

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

George Santos Just Threatened To Flee NYC Due To Zohran Mamdani—And The Internet Pounced

George Santos; Zohran Mamdani
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (left and right)

Disgraced former GOP Rep. George Santos shared a tweet revealing he may leave New York City over fears it will become "dangerous" if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor—and was instantly called out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 23, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos was widely mocked after he announced he may leave New York City over fears it will become "dangerous" if Zohran Mamdani—a democratic socialist—is elected mayor.

Mamdani handily defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary in June, sparking racist and Islamophobic backlash from right-wingers who've claimed his policies would "destroy" the city. The latest polls show Mamdani has a double-digit lead over Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, who is facing calls to drop out.

All of this is terrible news to Santos, whose political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. Santos has been soapboxing significantly since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence last week.

In a post on X, he wrote that New York City will become "a very dangerous" place should Mamdani emerge victorious:

"Sadly it seems that my family and I will be departing the city I’ve called home my entire life. NYC will become a very dangerous place to live in if we elect mayor Mamdani and that is a risk I am unwilling to take now that I want to start growing my family.”

You can see his post below.

No one was particularly sad about that considering Santos won't commit to paying back the hundreds of thousands of dollars he stole from victims of his financial schemes.


Regardless of whether he leaves or not, Santos isn't out of the woods just yet where his legal problems are concerned.

Prosecutors on Long Island have not ruled out filing local charges against him. The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office—which covers part of the district Santos once represented—declined to comment on whether any specific investigations are underway or what potential state charges might be under consideration.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement that "while the office cannot comment on ongoing investigations, suffice it to say that I remain focused on prosecuting political corruption wherever it exists regardless of political affiliation."

Latest News

Screenshots from @__mamatay's TikTok video
Trending

Mom Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Kids Are Banned From Dentist's Office Due To Their Behavior

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Science

Suzanne Somers' Widower Sparks Debate After Revealing He's Created An AI Robot Clone Of Her

Greg Gutfeld
Political News

Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

Screenshots of Jeff Daniels and an AI-generated "King Trump" in fighter jet
Political News

Jeff Daniels Just Made A Powerful Point About Midwest Voters After Trump's AI Feces-Dropping Video

More from News

Elizabeth Olsen
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen Divides Fans After Revealing She'll Only Star In Movies With A Theatrical Release

In 2025, we've been overrun with streaming service options, and we've mostly been run out of our third space options.

This has led to many of us to feeling lonelier and less inspired while staying at home, inevitably spending more money on food delivery and streaming entertainment since there's hardly anywhere else for us to go.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bad Bunny; George Strait
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.

The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.

Keep ReadingShow less
An opposing two sets of hands rest on an open Bible.
Photo by Tony Lomas on Unsplash

Non-Religious People Share How They React When Someone Says They're 'Praying For Your Loss'

Death and loss are difficult things to live through.

Losing a loved one is something that leaves invisible scars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mid-shot of a teenage boy in a gray and white t-shirt, standing against a blue wall. His hands are open on both sides of his face. He is in shock.
Photo by Nachristos on Unsplash

Facts That May Sound Normal But Are Actually Mind-Blowing

Life is stranger than fiction.

That is a mantra writers live by.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Biden's Emotional Bell Ring

Former President Joe Biden has long been an advocate for cancer research, from the tragic death of his son, Joseph “Beau” Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, to his founding and later revival of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, aimed at advancing vaccine-based immunotherapies against cancer.

During his remarks on reestablishing the Cancer Moonshot in 2022, Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful:

Keep ReadingShow less