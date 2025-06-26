Trump Just Tried To Slam Zohran Mamdani's Looks And Voice—And It Was Projection At Its Finest

President Donald Trump lashed out at Zohran Mamdani after the 33-year-old democratic socialist handily defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday—only to be called out for projecting his own feelings of inadequacy onto the star candidate.

Mamdani ran a campaign centered around economic populism, arguing that the city, a global financial center, has grown unaffordable for everyday residents, citing soaring rents and grocery prices, and outlining policies aimed at reducing the cost of living.

Thanks to grassroots campaigning, viral social media content, and policy platforms that resonated with younger and first-time voters, Mamdani enjoyed a boost in the polls that led to a seismic win for progressives that has reverberated across the country and the world.

But Trump was furious to hear that the "100% Communist Lunatic" had won the primary and went so far as to attack Mamdani's "TERRIBLE" looks and "grating" voice:

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous."

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

You can see Trump's post below.

The funny thing about Trump's attacks is that they sounded like he was describing himself.

Trump isn't exactly known to be a looker but he has nonetheless declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" and boasted about his physical prowess, once noting that his own White House physician had declared him "healthier than Obama"—despite Trump's distaste for exercise and fondness for fast food.

His claim Mamdani is "not very smart" is rather funny coming from a guy who has bragged about acing a cognitive exam used to assess cognitive impairment—so the higher your score, the worse the outcome.

Trump is also known to be rather disheveled and regularly wears suits that are too large—Mamdani's polished image no doubt irritated him. And as for the "grating voice"—isn't the guy saying this the same one who rants, his thoughts often disconnected and free-wheeling, pretty much all the time?

It sure sounded like projection—and people were quick to mock Trump in response.









One thing is for certain: Mamdani is now living in Trump's head rent-free.