Trump Dragged For Bonkers Answer After Reporters Ask Why He's Wandering Around On White House Roof

On Tuesday, people on the White House grounds outside the West Wing were surprised to see MAGA Republican President Donald Trump wander out onto the roof, followed by an entourage of staffers and Secret Service personnel.
The stroll took place above the briefing room, so many of the witnesses were members of the White House press corps, leading to an impromptu presser with Trump and correspondents yelling back and forth.
When asked why he was on the roof, Trump said he was "taking a little walk."
You can watch the moment from different vantage points here:
Just before lunch on Tuesday, Trump stepped out of a door linked to the State Dining Room and onto the roof above the press briefing room and the West Colonnade that borders the Rose Garden.
He spent almost 20 minutes walking around and looking at the surrounding grounds, including the recently paved Rose Garden lawn-turned-patio, with several people including James McCrery, architect of the newly announced $200 million White House luxury ballroom project.
He also seemingly claimed any renovations would come out of his own pocket, which seems highly unlikely.
The internet, of course, did its thing—memes came almost immediately.
[image or embed]
— HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) August 5, 2025 at 11:45 AM
The accompanying comments were pretty brutal, too.
‼️ Donald J. Trump starring as "Hitler on the Roof." ‼️
[image or embed]
— D. Earl Stephens (@dearlstephens.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 4:07 PM
Someone created a dancing Trump which got set to a variety of songs.
He didn't actually dance, even if some of his MAGA minions fell for it.
Others questioned why no one was using the rooftop stroll to suggest Trump was cognitively impaired.
Did they airlift Trump onto the White House roof? Because I’m damned sure that SOB didn’t climb a ladder.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 5:51 PM
But most just mocked the absurdity of the visual.
[image or embed]
— Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) August 5, 2025 at 11:48 AM
white house employee: oh hey u guys are back earlysecret service: trump's on the roofwhite house employee: what?secret service: *loading a pistol and getting back on the elevator* trump's on the roof
— Erin Fogg (@criminalerin.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 11:27 AM
me: trump is on the roof right nowmy gf: ....*our* roof????
— molly taft (@mollytaft.com) August 5, 2025 at 1:14 PM
After saying he was "taking a little walk," Trump mentioned a “ballroom on the other side.”
He added:
"Just another way to spend my money for this country. Anything I do is financed by me."
That led to speculation that the ballroom won't be the last change Trump has planned for the White House.
It might be time to invest in gold leaf and tacky cherub statues.