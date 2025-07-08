Skip to content

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Epically Dragged Over Bonkers Plan To Host UFC Fight On White House Lawn

Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump is getting roasted after announcing that there will be a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4th of next year to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 08, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was mocked online after announcing there will be on a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026 to celebrate our nation's 250th year of independence.

Speaking at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, last week, Trump said:

“We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight."

Trump expects the fight will happen in front of 20,000 to 25,000 people, a proposal backed by former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who confirmed his interest after not having competed since 2021. A spokesperson for UFC also confirmed the event will take place.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later announced the event would happen, posting the following message along with an AI-generated image of a UFC ring directly in front of the White House:

"Coming on July 4, 2026!!"
"The UFC has confirmed plans for a championship fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026, as part of the U.S.'s 250th birthday celebration. President Trump proposed it, and Conor McGregor has shown interest. Specific fighters and logistics are forthcoming. Exciting times!"

You can see the post and image below.


 AI-generated image of UFC fight on White House lawn @defense_civil25/X

In response, a parody account for Four Seasons Landscaping—the firm that made headlines in 2020 after former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani mistakenly held a press conference there instead of at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia—weighed in.

They commented:

"That’s so tacky we wouldn’t even hold this in our lot. And think about what we’ve had before."

You can see the post below.

The mockery was swift.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's not too much of a surprise that we'll see a UFC fight on the White House lawn soon enough.

Trump has long maintained a close friendship with UFC President Dana White, who has appeared at several of his campaign rallies. Immediately following his 2024 election victory, Trump brought White onstage to publicly thank him for his support during the campaign.

In fact, the first UFC event held after White and his partners took ownership was hosted at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 2001. During a 2018 Fox News interview, White said Trump "gave us our start when nobody would talk to us."

Latest News

Australian conservationist Robert Irwin accidentally dined and dashed at The Jetty Pavilion, as shown on the right.
Celebrities

Robert Irwin's Sweet Dine and Dash Apology

Screenshots from Department of Homeland Security's video
Political News

Pastor Gives Homeland Security An Epic Bible Lesson After Video Misuses Well-Known Bible Verse

Jenna Bush Hager
Celebrities

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Speaking About Camp Mystic, Where Mom Laura Was A Counselor

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students
Trending

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students

More from News/political-news

Sarah Jessica Parker
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At Conservative Critics Who Want Her To 'Shut Up' About Politics And 'Act'

Nothing seems to get conservatives' goats quite like celebrities having political opinions—well, liberal and leftist celebrities, anyway.

They seem to love it when weird right-wing celebs like Kevin Sorbo get on the internet and say bizarre, usually counterfactual nonsense, or when JK Rowling does her darnedest to make her legacy not about Harry Potter but about her weird obsession with trans people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ann Coulter
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ann Coulter Faces Fierce Backlash After Saying 'We Didn't Kill Enough Indians' In Deleted Post

Far-right provocateur Ann Coulter is facing fierce criticism after she made a genocidal remark in a now-deleted post on X in response to University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie's speech about colonization.

Yazzie, in a speech at last year's annual Socialism Conference, said "decolonization is the only thing that is going to save us as a species" during a panel hosted by Red Nation, a Native American nonprofit that advocates for Palestinian and Native American rights. She also said that the United States is the "greatest predator empire that has ever existed" and said it should be dismantled.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Gunn
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

James Gunn Bluntly Fires Back At 'Jerks' Who Criticize Superman's Pro-Immigrant Themes

Superman director James Gunn issued a response to the "jerks" who criticize the political themes inherent to the superhero's story, expressing his hope that seeing the movie will "make people a little nicer."

Speaking with The Times of London, Gunn stressed that the story of Superman is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States largely centered around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman cringing and covering her face with a scarf
Photo by Cory Bouthillette on Unsplash

Things People Do In Relationships That Seem Sweet But Are Actually Toxic

Content Warning: Controlling and Toxic Relationship Behaviors

We've all either been involved in or witnessed a relationship where we saw something that we thought was cute or sweet at first, but we eventually found the behavior to be troubling or "too much."

Keep ReadingShow less
A piggy bank surrounded by loose change.
coin bank
Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash

'Poor Person Habits' People Won't Give Up No Matter How Rich They Get

When money is tight, we look for every possible way to avoid spending it.

As much as we might find ourselves missing out on some of the nicer things life has to offer, we find ourselves contented by the fact that we will always have enough money in our bank accounts to pay our bills on time.

Keep ReadingShow less