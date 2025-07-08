Trump Epically Dragged Over Bonkers Plan To Host UFC Fight On White House Lawn

President Donald Trump was mocked online after announcing there will be on a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026 to celebrate our nation's 250th year of independence.
Speaking at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, last week, Trump said:
“We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight."
Trump expects the fight will happen in front of 20,000 to 25,000 people, a proposal backed by former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who confirmed his interest after not having competed since 2021. A spokesperson for UFC also confirmed the event will take place.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later announced the event would happen, posting the following message along with an AI-generated image of a UFC ring directly in front of the White House:
"Coming on July 4, 2026!!"
"The UFC has confirmed plans for a championship fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026, as part of the U.S.'s 250th birthday celebration. President Trump proposed it, and Conor McGregor has shown interest. Specific fighters and logistics are forthcoming. Exciting times!"
You can see the post and image below.
@defense_civil25/X
In response, a parody account for Four Seasons Landscaping—the firm that made headlines in 2020 after former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani mistakenly held a press conference there instead of at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia—weighed in.
They commented:
"That’s so tacky we wouldn’t even hold this in our lot. And think about what we’ve had before."
You can see the post below.
The mockery was swift.
It's not too much of a surprise that we'll see a UFC fight on the White House lawn soon enough.
Trump has long maintained a close friendship with UFC President Dana White, who has appeared at several of his campaign rallies. Immediately following his 2024 election victory, Trump brought White onstage to publicly thank him for his support during the campaign.
In fact, the first UFC event held after White and his partners took ownership was hosted at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 2001. During a 2018 Fox News interview, White said Trump "gave us our start when nobody would talk to us."