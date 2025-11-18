UFC Star Explains Why He Turned Down Offer To Fight At White House In Blistering NSFW Rant

Speaking on the In the Arena MMA podcast, UFC fighter Brandon Royval said he would turn down an offer to fight in a cage match at the White House, calling the idea "some f**king Hunger Games type of f**king s***."
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced there will be on a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026 to celebrate our nation's 250th year of independence.
Trump expects the fight will happen in front of 20,000 to 25,000 people, a proposal backed by former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who confirmed his interest after not having competed since 2021. A spokesperson for UFC also confirmed the event will take place.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later announced the event would happen, posting the following message along with an AI-generated image of a UFC ring directly in front of the White House:
"Coming on July 4, 2026!!"
"The UFC has confirmed plans for a championship fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026, as part of the U.S.'s 250th birthday celebration. President Trump proposed it, and Conor McGregor has shown interest. Specific fighters and logistics are forthcoming. Exciting times!"
You can see the post below.
Royval was firm that he would not participate even if asked:
"I don't give a f**k about any of our political figures right now, and it’s like to fight in front of them seems like some f**king Hunger Games type of f**king s***. Like, I don’t give a f**k to fight in front of some f**king billionaires and rich people that f**king could give a s*** less about me. Probably throwing parlays. It's like, f**k you guys."
"F**k all these politicians, in my opinion. I don't give a f**k about impressing any politicians. I don't care about the presidents. None of them. I don't really f**king want to fight in the White House, if I'm being honest."
Royval also criticized the racist nature of Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown that has disproportionately targeted Latinos, empowering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest citizens and non-citizens alike:
"Honestly, I'm too Mexican-looking. ICE is suspiciously arresting motherf**kers, and I don't know. Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I'm in Mexico and I don't speak Spanish."
Many agreed with Royval's assessment and praised him for speaking out.
It's not too much of a surprise that we'll see a UFC fight on the White House lawn soon enough.
Trump has long maintained a close friendship with UFC President Dana White, who has appeared at several of his campaign rallies. Immediately following his 2024 election victory, Trump brought White onstage to publicly thank him for his support during the campaign.
In fact, the first UFC event held after White and his partners took ownership was hosted at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 2001. During a 2018 Fox News interview, White said Trump "gave us our start when nobody would talk to us."