Skip to content

Michael J. Fox Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him And Wife Tracey Pollan To Mark 37 Years Of Marriage

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Artist Blasts DHS For Using His Painting Without Permission—And They Even Tried To Change The Title

Kristi Noem with unidentified Coast Guard member
Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Artist Morgan Weistling called out the Department of Homeland Security for using his A Prayer for a New Life painting without permission to promote Trump's draconian deportation regime.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 17, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Christian artist Morgan Weistling publicly denounced Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for theft and misuse of his intellectual property—his copyrighted painting A Prayer for a New Life—after DHS retitled his artwork and used it without his permission or knowledge for a White nationalist propaganda post.

The federal department posted Weistling's painting on their official social media accounts, captioned:

"Remember your Homeland’s Heritage."
"New Life in a New Land - Morgan Weistling"

On X, the DHS post received added context, the actual title, from X users.

Weistling also used social media to respond to DHS using art they didn't buy the rights to or get permission to use in an official government campaign.

In a since deleted Instagram post, the artist wrote:

"For those who are wondering, I DID NOT GIVE PERMISSION AND DID NOT KNOW ABOUT THE DHS USING MY PAINTING IN A POST YESTERDAY ON ALL THEIR PLATFORMS."
"IT IS A VIOLATION OF MY COPYRIGHT ON THE PAINTING AND I AM LOOKING INTO WHAT TO DO NEXT"

With the caption:

"I am amazed that they thought they could randomly post an artist's painting without permission. They even re-titled it."

  @weistling/Instagram


Days after Metallica forced Pete Hegseth to remove their song that DOD used in his video promoting war, the artist who painted a picture that Noem is using to promote deportations is furious his work was stolen by DHS without permission. meidasnews.com/news/exclusi...

[image or embed]
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) July 16, 2025 at 1:26 PM


How did DHS find and select this specific painting?

Noem's office may have assumed Weistling would be sympathetic to the Trump administration's racist and xenophobic agenda because of the company he keeps.

The internet sleuths on Reddit found that Weistling licenses and sells his art through right wing anti-LGBTQ+, anti-reproductive freedom, pro-Christian nationalism Evangelical Christian "church," Focus on the Family.

  store.focusonthefamily.com/morgan-weistling

Considered a parachurch due to having no actual church or services, founder James Dobson declared Focus on the Family a tax exempt church, claiming it is "primarily to protect the confidentiality of our donors."

Reminiscent of Noem's memoir title, this isn't her first rodeo pilfering artwork.

Earlier this month, DHS pinched a painting from late artist Thomas Kinkade. This time the call to action was to "Protect the (1950s White suburban) Homeland" depicted in the painting.

People are getting the message loud and clear, but felt DHS missed a few details.

 @DHSgov/X


 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook


 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook


 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook


 

 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook


 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook


 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook


 


 Department of Homeland Security/Facebook

DHS's White nationalist propaganda is also being called out online for its inaccurate portrayal of how the United States was colonized and settled.

Ignoring the fact their "Homeland Heritage" excludes almost all Black, Indigenous, Asian, Latino, and Middle Eastern citizens of the United States, it also excludes most White people.

Like most Christian nationalist, White supremacist, and White nationalist rhetoric and propaganda, the "Remember your Homeland’s Heritage" caption touches on a romanticized, inaccurate history of the United States that's mostly Hollywood Heritage.

Covered wagons and westward expansion made for great TV shows and movies, but only a fraction of American citizens have any direct connection to those settlers because there were very few of them. Historically speaking, the wagon train era was little more than a blip on the national radar, having little to no overall impact outside of the fiction inspired by it.

The period of wagon trains lasted only about 40 years, from 1840 to 1880, with most settlers either stopping at established communities like Cincinnati, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Minneapolis instead of on the open plains.

And many settlers were only passing through on their way to the Pacific coast where gold had been discovered—a journey already possible by ship and by 1869, possible by the intercontinental railroad.

From 1880 to 1930 is when European settlers first made their presence known as permanent residents on the prairies depicted in Weistling's painting, thanks largely to rail and then automotive travel, after covered wagons were obsolete. Between 1950 and 2007, the Great Plains region's population more than doubled from 4.9 million to 9.9 million people, which is still sparse at best.

One thing DHS's chosen moment can boast is it was a path undertaken almost exclusively by White Christians.

Perhaps that's the message from the Trump administration—that only White Christian history should be recognized as our Homeland’s Heritage.

Latest News

Nancy Pelosi
Political News

Nancy Pelosi Exposes The Sad Truth Behind Why Republican Leaders Won't Cross Trump

Person who removed their wedding ring
Trending

Divorced People Reveal What Really Ended Their Marriage Of Over A Decade

Screenshot of Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
Political News

Nick Fuentes Finally Realizes Trump Is A 'Scam Artist' In Savage Rant: 'The Liberals Were Right'

Screenshots of @_maycontain's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

More from News

Screenshots from @mazie.kayee's TikTok video
@mazie.kayee/TikTok

TikToker Praises Target For Swiftly Pulling Toy That Killed Her Cat From Shelves After Hearing Her Story

Content Warning: Pet Loss

Pet parents and human parents everywhere will tell you that it only takes a moment for something to go horribly wrong, and it takes just one time of not noticing symptoms for something irreversible and tragic to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Scorsese
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

People Are Loving Martin Scorsese’s Emotional Reaction To Receiving His First Acting Emmy Nomination

Martin Scorsese is a household name for a reason. He's been a multifaceted actor, an Oscar-winning director, and a multi-Emmy-winner for his directing and production.

But for the first time ever, Martin Scorsese has been nominated for his acting chops in Apple TV's The Studio, in which he played himself, for this year's Emmy awards.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Camp
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Anna Camp Hilariously Uses Still From 'You' To Respond To Emmy Nomination Snub

Entertainment industry awards can feel unfair at times, with some works winning perhaps more than they should, and others being snubbed when they should have at least been in the running.

Actor Anna Camp, who wrapped up five seasons of audience-favorite You, showed her complicated feelings on the show—and not being nominated for an Emmy—in a post on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy McFarland
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Billy McFarland Just Auctioned Off The Fyre Festival Brand On eBay—And McFarland's Reaction Says It All

You know Billy McFarland, the supposed impresario who went to jail when his tropical Fyre Festival music bash went up in flames and stranded hundreds of people on a completely deserted Caribbean island?

Well, the ultimate grifter is out of jail, and after yet another failed attempt at scamming people with a reborn Fyre Festival in 2024, he's now conned someone into buying the fest's brand—by auctioning it off on eBay.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama; Michelle Obama
IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson/YouTube

Barack And Michelle Obama Shoot Down Divorce Rumors: 'Don't Make Me Cry Now'

On Wednesday, former Democratic President Barack Obama appeared on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast. In the almost one and a half hour episode, the former POTUS, FLOTUS, and Mrs. Obama's elder brother covered a number of topics.

But one that drew considerable attention was when the former first couple addressed rumors of a possible divorce in their future.

Keep ReadingShow less