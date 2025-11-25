Skip to content

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Trump Gets Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About His Latest Poll Numbers

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to brag about getting the "HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS" of his career—and was quickly fact-checked after the White House account shared his post on X.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 25, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The White House was quickly fact-checked after their official X account shared one of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts bragging about getting the "HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS" of his career.

Trump's approval ratings are actually declining across the board, which would explain why Trump declared the exact opposite of that reality to his favorite social media platform.

He wrote:

"I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY “POLITICAL CAREER.” While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’."
"Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit. Also great, The Border and Stopping Crime. I predict that the Economy, with the already HIGHEST STOCK MARKET, EVER, and prices coming sharply down from the Biden disaster, will soon be at the top of the list. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In an effort to amplify Trump's lies about his approval ratings, the White House used its official X account to repost Trump's claim that "Things are really Rockin'" but was immediately fact-checked by a brutal X Community Note, added by X users to provide additional...context.

You can see the fact-checked White House post below.

The White House even highlighted the offending sentence in its repost:

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But as the X Community Note pointed out:

"No reference is cited for the claim that the President has the highest poll numbers of his "political career." However, there is a wealth of information that the President's poll numbers are currently on the decline."

The data isn't on Trump's side here.

With the 2026 midterms approaching, Democrats hold a nearly five-point edge on the generic congressional ballot, according to RealClearPolling averages—an early sign of headwinds for Republicans.

A string of recent surveys points to mounting trouble for Trump as support erodes among key swing groups, including independents, Hispanic voters, and younger Americans. Their declining approval adds fresh uncertainty to both the administration’s future and the GOP’s grip on Congress.

A Fox News poll conducted November 14–17 among 1,005 registered voters found that 76 percent now rate the U.S. economy negatively under Trump—worse than the 70 percent who held a negative view at the end of President Joe Biden’s term. Voters, by almost a two-to-one margin, place more blame on Trump than on Biden for current economic conditions (62 percent to 32 percent).

Economic pessimism is most pronounced among voters under 45, those without a college degree, lower-income Americans, and Hispanic and Black voters.

Separately, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released November 18 shows Trump’s overall approval sliding to 38 percent, the lowest of his second term. Pollsters attributed the decline to frustration over rising living costs, the ongoing government shutdown, and renewed controversy tied to the Jeffrey Epstein files. The survey of 1,017 respondents carries a margin of error of approximately three percentage points.

Many others stepped in with additional fact-checks of their own.




No one was buying the White House's narrative.



In a piece for The Hill, opinion contributors Douglas E. Schoen and Carly Cooperman—pollsters and partners with the public opinion company Schoen Cooperman Research—observed that "by dint of not being in power, Democrats stand to benefit from growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies, rather than be hampered by their own struggles."

"Ultimately, when a president has a 38 percent approval rating and Americans overwhelmingly believe the economy is worsening — and that the president is responsible — the most likely outcome is that voters will try their luck with the opposition party," they wrote.

The duo concluded that "barring drastic changes from Trump and the Republicans, Democrats may very well win back the House of Representatives in historic fashion."

