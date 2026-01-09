People Break Down Which Careers Are A Total Relationship Turn-Off

Not every job is a desirable job to a romantic partner.

Even in this day and age, where people are scrambling to find any kind of job, potential romantic partners are compiling a 'not going to happen with me because of what you do list!'"

I can understand certain career paths being a hard pass.

Psychiatrists, for one.

I don't need every argument to turn into a case study.

What are everyone else's line in the sand?

Redditor otherwise777 wanted to hear about which jobs keep a person on the no-date list, so they asked:

"Which career is a turn-off for a serious relationship?"

The set-up is sexy...

"In my dating experience, when I tell girls I work at UPS, they get excited. Then, when I tell them I'm NOT a driver, they act like I just offended their whole family lineage."

- santascumdumpster

The House Loses

"Working in a casino should be. A long time ago, I left my job at a casino for 5 years, and one of the main reasons was that everyone who worked there for an extended period of time ended up divorced, everyone. It was always infidelity, gambling problems, or the hours, usually a combination."

- apetalous42

"You’d think working at a casino would make the odds feel more real and discourage gambling."

- REDDIT

Is any of it real?

"Influencers."

- Mulberry2286

"Most of them, yes."

"My wife and I are friends with a guy who has struck it biggish on home inspection Insta/Facebook/TikTok reels. Started maybe 1.5 years ago after she pushed him to stay in the biz. We actually had to give him a minor loan to stay afloat for a month."

"He now makes $12-15k a month on his engagement alone across the platforms and has needed to get a few other guys onto his team because he’s too busy. The influencer's money is more than his actual business now. A very humble guy."

- scott32089

Too Much

"Surgeon. I have tremendous respect for them and what they do. But being married to the work is a requirement of the profession—you don’t want someone cutting into your flesh who isn’t intensely hardworking and passionate about it. They have an above-average divorce rate for a reason."

- woxianghekafei

"Obstetricians, too. Mine drove for 45 minutes in the snow at midnight on New Year’s Eve to be there for the birth of my baby. I am forever grateful to him, but I felt sorry for his wife and kids."

- crescendodiminuendo

No Me Time

"As much as I love my job, anything healthcare or management (heaven help you if you dare go into healthcare management)."

"I can't tell you the number of holidays and off time I've given up because of a phone call at 3 am telling me about some work disaster I gotta clean up."

"As a young adult with no responsibilities, it was awesome, as I get paid stipends when I go in to cover/deal with crises."

"As a man with a wife and kid, it's super not awesome telling my wife I'm missing Christmas because I'm dealing with an emergency involving the police, EMS, or both."

- Brendanish

Not so LOL

"I said this last time this question was asked, but it bears repeating: as a comedian, I can say, beyond a sliver of a shadow of a doubt, if you have the opportunity to date a comedian, cartwheel hard in the other direction."

- jayblackcomedian

Eat at Home

"Anything in restaurants."

"I want to get ahead of this: generally speaking, one can definitely make a career out of restaurants, with little to no education, in both Front of House and Back of House Positions."

"That being said, the 2 decades I was in the industry, it promoted drinking culture and most folks have/had an addiction or 4."

- DueSurround5226

No Sunshine

"Anyone who works nights. It’s so hard to do anything together, can’t go out and get dinner, or go for show. As you get off work in the evening, they are heading to work, barely any overlap."

- Educational_Note_497

"Difficult but not impossible."

"I do healthcare 7 on 7 off nightshift. 80 hours straight, then a full week off. I see my girlfriend every morning when I get home, make her coffee, pack her lunch before she wakes up, and hang out for a minute before she goes in. Then I get a full week off to live a normal schedule."

"That said, I recognize I work an incredibly rare schedule and count myself grateful."

- Vreas

You Stink

"Anything that makes the person come home with a smell that you can't get rid of."

- carlosccextractor

"Oh, memory unlocked. I had to break it off with a girl I was dating in college when she started working in a zoo. We still really liked each other, but the smell was unbearable, and you could never get it out. We stayed friends, but anything sexy was just impossible for me when there's a permanent smell of zebra buttcheek in the bedroom."

"She eventually married a great guy who permanently lost his sense of smell from a really bad infection when he was a kid, haha. So it worked out great for her."

- bemusedbarnacle

Liars

"Personal trainers, they are all cheaters."

- Remote-Ad7314

"I only know one personal trainer - he used to be fat, then lost all the weight, and is now a bland, mediocre-looking man with an ego the size of a small continent. Absolutely a cheater and treated the lovely lady (who was completely out of his league by several stratospheres) he was with terribly. Also pretty broke because it doesn’t pay very well if you’re just a regular PT with normal clients. Not a great ad for dating personal trainers."

- J0hn_Keel

Yes, Chef!

"Chefs, they are never there for any event, Valentine's Day, New Year, etc. hahaha."

- North-Comparison5044

"I kept saying this, too. My parents were both in the industry, and I always felt like my childhood was a constant battle between my needs and 'the restaurant's' needs. Next thing you know, I fell madly in love with a chef. I was SO mad at myself lol. After struggling a lot with the same old competition with the restaurant, we sat down and figured out the best way to keep his creativity flowing, and for us to still have a life, was for him to become a private chef. Fast forward, and we now own a private chef business together. It’s the best thing ever lol."

- salbwassfith

The Builder

"Architects."

"As an architect, most of them are broke and divorced. They often get so into projects, and crazy hours are put in. I met a few happy ones, but they are usually the ones who understand be gone by 6 pm and weekends are for family."

- omnigear

"Architect here. I feel like the divorces happen because of ego. It's similar in other creative professions where a degree of self-importance is required. On the flip side, though, I know a lot of relatively successful firms run by husband and wife owners. That wouldn't be my choice; in fact, it would drive me crazy, but I've seen it work. Yes, the pay generally sucks compared to other white-collar jobs, especially with the workload and responsibility, but it's pretty variable... if you own your own firm or are a senior exec at a big corporate office, the pay can be decent, but the path to get there is difficult and takes a while. And job security is always threatened by market fluctuations."

- jdelane1

DANGER!

"Chiropractor. Nothing more than a dangerous pseudo-science."

- The5thApe00

"Was over at a good friend's one night, and there was another guy there I had met a few times, and he started talking about how his parents were both chiropractors."

"I won the internal battle to not share the story of the family friend who was going to a chiro for 2 years for back pain before they felt a bump on her spine. It was stomach cancer that had metastasized to her spine. She might have been in her mid-50s and could have easily beaten it had an actual doctor ordered an X-ray to investigate the pain. Instead, she never even got to meet a single one of her 6 granddaughters."

"A 20-year-old I worked with got mad at me when I told her she needed to go to a physiotherapist for her back pain and not a chiropractor."

- Impossible_Angle752

The Usuals

"Flight attendant, bartender, lawyer. The usuals."

- Top-Building-2502

"The law is an incredibly broad profession. Many lawyers draft documents for real estate transactions and advise on property law. Many lawyers do wills and trusts. Many lawyers advise individuals and small businesses on compliance with laws and regulations. Many work for the government doing things that you don't even know lawyers do. Etc. Many of them work pretty normal hours and are not particularly confrontational at work or otherwise. A small percentage have the sorts of jobs you envision based on TV. Or act as you envision."

- JakeDC

Zoned Away

"Any profession that involves constant travel, it’s hard to build something stable if they’re always in another time zone."

- sweetcandypiee

So many relationships crumble under the weight of job travel.

How can you be in a relationship with an absentee partner?

Some make it work, but it's never easy.

I also want to throw in actors, and I am one.

We are a rough breed to handle.

Just giving out a warning.

I didn't realize so many people steer clear of medical staff.

I wouldn't mind having a private physician just lying around.

To each their own.

Any other careers that should be on the list?