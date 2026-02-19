Keke Palmer Explains Why She's 'Almost 100% Sure' She's Asexual In Candid Post—And Fans Are Here For Her

Skip to content

Dr. Oz Accidentally Tells The Truth About The Trump Administration's Gaslighting—And Yeah, That Tracks

The 'Burbs star opened up about her sexuality in a recent Instagram post about her Valentine's Day plans, explaining why she's sure she's asexual.

Morgan Allison Ross
Feb 19, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

Keke Palmer had the internet talking after revealing she is “almost 100 percent sure” that she’s asexual. The Emmy-winning actress shared the revelation in a sultry Valentine’s Day Instagram post featuring a chic pixie cut, a champagne-toned halter corset top, a thin gold necklace, and stud earrings.

But while the photos turned heads, it was her caption that sparked the conversation.

Palmer kept it cute and candid in the post:

“Chile, let’s talk about it. How was your Valentine’s Day? I spent mine with my mom, sister, and son. Then went to a colleagues smashing birthday bash. Yea, I said smashing…”

But “smashing” didn’t mean what some might assume. Palmer has been seemingly single since ending her relationship with ex Darius Jackson, with whom she shares son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, born in February 2023.

In November 2023, Palmer filed for sole custody of Leo, alleging that Jackson physically abused her on several occasions. According to her book Master of Me, the former couple is now in a better place and shares joint custody.

Palmer confirmed her relationship status in the same post:

“Absolutely nothing romantic went down, crazy right! I’m so cute! But I like no one, and I’m almost 100% sure I’m asexual. I have no interest in anyone, but I wish I did!”

The post quickly drew attention, especially given Palmer’s public dating and flirting history.

Over the years, Palmer has also been romantically linked to Rodney King and Quincy Brown. Fans may also remember her playful on-screen flirtation with Hot Ones host Sean Evans after he admitted to having a crush on her, as well as the viral moment when she danced in a black bodysuit while Usher serenaded her with “There Goes My Baby.”

Her recent post prompted many to ask: What exactly does it mean to be asexual?

Asexuality refers to a lack of sexual attraction. People who identify as “ace” can be of any gender or orientation, and the experience exists on a spectrum. While some asexual individuals have romantic relationships, others choose not to; the distinction centers on sexual, not necessarily romantic, attraction.

While Palmer’s Valentine’s Day caption marked one of her most direct statements about her sexuality, she has previously been open about her boundaries in relationships—particularly when it comes to living arrangements.

During a February 2 appearance on Today, Palmer spoke about her desire for independence:

"I could be open, but one thing I need you to know is I never want to live together. I like my alone time. That's real."

She also made it clear that sharing a bathroom with a partner is off the table.

Palmer cited Whoopi Goldberg’s philosophy on cohabitation:

"I just feel like Whoopi Goldberg said it best once. She was like, 'I don't want nobody in my house.' And I feel that. I'm serious—married, even."

Goldberg has long been vocal about valuing her independence and personal space, sentiments that clearly resonate with Palmer.

You can watch Palmer's interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones below:

Online reaction to Palmer’s Valentine’s Day post was mixed. Many praised her for openly discussing asexuality and bringing visibility to the identity. Others questioned whether she was using the term casually or still exploring what it means for her personally.

You can view the comments below:

@sza/Instagram

@laylanelli/Instagram

@itssharisma/Instagram

@k8ydid99/Instagram

@8thhousepath/Instagram

@solflwers/Instagram

@msrosemarienyc/Instagram

@afropuff1/Instagram

@jamelahjaye/Instagram

@razmatazmazzz/Instagram

@sinead_catherine_/Instagram

@popscxii/Instagram

Even as her personal life sparks headlines, Palmer is busy plugging her latest project.

In The ‘Burbs, inspired by the 1989 Tom Hanks film, Palmer plays Samira, a new mother and former lawyer who moves with her husband, Rob (Jack Whitehall), into his parents’ home in the suburban neighborhood of Hinkley Hills. As a fish out of water in suburbia, Samira grows suspicious of her neighbors and a Victorian home across the street, and launches her own investigation.

Palmer said she was drawn to the role because of its emotional depth and humor:

"There's so much heaviness that's always happening, and I think that this show is really about finding a way through that, through community, through heart and with humor, not as something to hide things, but as a way to literally metabolize them. Sometimes that's the easiest way to get things down, to help you sober up and just be able to face them head on."

While the internet continues to discuss her Valentine’s Day admission, Palmer appears focused on embracing her independence—both personally and professionally—as she ushers in her next chapter.

