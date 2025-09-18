Keke Palmer Plants A 'Quick Smooch' On 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans After Hearing He Has A Crush On Her

Skip to content

Baker Goes Viral After Turning Online Troll's Hateful Comment Into A Delicious Ice Cream Cake

Miss Keke Palmer really did put some sweetness on it during her recent Hot Ones showdown with host Sean Evans. And by “it,” we don’t just mean the wings—we mean the full-on smooch she planted on Evans at the end of the episode, after he confessed (again) that he’s been crushing on her since her first appearance in 2017.

Yes, the man who built his empire on watching celebrities sweat finally got to sweat for love.

During her third record-breaking run at the wings, the Emmy-winning entertainer also sampled Hot Ones’ latest collab with Popeyes, a lineup of spicy-sweet sauces and chicken tenders. As someone who’s braved the Popeyes Hot Ones menu myself, I felt secondhand tongue burn just watching their chemistry ignite—without so much as a glass of milk in sight.

Giving full-on Beyoncé "Virgo’s Groove" energy, Palmer closed the interview with a mic-drop moment:

“And then there's one more thing I'd like to say, Sean, because I saw an interview where you said, like, I was your favorite guest, you know, and all this really sweet stuff…”

Do you hear that? Oh, that’s just me giggling, kicking my feet, and spamming the group chat with hearts on fire emojis like it’s my full-time job.

For those who don’t know, now you know—Evans admitted to crushing on Palmer during his 2023 appearance on Chicken Shop Date. When Amelia Dimoldenberg asked if he’d ever had a crush on a guest, he teased guesses like Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Harlow, and Rosalia before finally revealing the most obvious answer: Keke.

You can watch the damning “he’s gotta crush” evidence below at the 2:25 mark:

- YouTubeAmelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube

Smooth AF, present-day Keke Palmer upped the stakes with a Da Bomb–style proposal:

“I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.”

Keke stood up and met Evans halfway for the sweetest of smooches. And spoiler alert: there was a spark. I seen’d it—rewound, replayed, and yes, watched again in 1.5X slow-mo.

Evans, still in a daze, admitted afterward:

“When I'm dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I'll have that snapshot.”

Don’t believe me? Here’s the muy caliente moment at the 21:15 mark—but honestly, watch the full episode, because the chemistry was poppin’:


- YouTubeyoutu.be

It wasn’t all heat and heart-eyes, though. Evans also asked Palmer about balancing ambition with such grace and humility.

She reflected:

“I think I'll always be a perfectionist in the sense of wanting to give my best… But my relationship with what that looks like has continued to evolve because I think I have more grace with myself."
"I’m fine with things becoming what they’re meant to be, not what I thought they should be, which is a big relief.”

Of course, Hot Ones is no stranger to spicy crossovers. They’ve teamed up with Shake Shack on limited-edition burgers, dropped a wing-inspired Reebok sneaker (yes, really), and even partnered with Pringles for chips that dared fans to play “truth or spice.” But Popeyes feels like destiny—because nothing says true love like bonding over poultry while your sinuses explode.

Naturally, the internet lost its collective mind, shipping Keke and Sean faster than Amazon Prime on its best day.










And for those keeping score, Keke Palmer’s career outside of the Hot Ones chair is thriving.

The Pickup, starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, is already streaming on Prime Video. Good Fortune, featuring Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves, Sandra Oh, and Seth Rogen, hits theaters on October 17.

Both projects are big enough to keep Palmer’s calendar as packed as a Popeyes Hot Ones drive-thru at rush hour.

You can watch the trailer for Good Fortune here.

- YouTubeLionsgate Movies/YouTube

But let’s be real: the trailer we’re really waiting for is the inevitable Keke-and-Sean rom-com, Hot Ones in Love. Don’t worry, folks—I’ve already started outlining the screenplay.

