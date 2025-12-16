Skip to content

Newsom Epically Rips Elon Musk Amid Clash Over Trans Kids—And Even Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Got In On It

Racist MAGA Influencer Gets Blunt Reality Check After Calling Out Providence Police Chief's Accent

Oscar Pérez
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A MAGA influencer tried to cry foul after Col. Oscar Pérez, the chief of police in Providence, Rhode Island, spoke with an accent while talking with reporters about the deadly shooting at Brown University—and critics called out their hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
Dec 16, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A MAGA influencer was criticized for attacking Col. Oscar Pérez, the chief of police in Providence, Rhode Island, who is not a native English speaker.

On Saturday, a shooter opened fire on campus, killing two students and wounding nine others. Authorities identified the deceased as Ella Cook, a second-year student from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek national in his first year of studies.

The shooting is one of at least 392 mass shootings reported in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Monday was the 349th day of 2025. Authorities are currently searching for the shooter, and a person of interest detained in connection with the attack was released late Sunday.

Authorities have thus far released multiple videos and images showing this person dressed in black and wearing a face mask, walking through a nearby area just a couple of hours before the first 911 call was made following the shooting.

The MAGA influencer, who goes by "john jackson," shared a video in which Pérez is shown telling reporters that "detectives are working with prosecutors to collect evidence" that could lead to the shooter's arrest.

They remarked:

"The Chief of Police of Providence, Rhode Island, who is handling the Brown attack. Not even a native English speaker."

You can see their post below.

That remark is really something considering First Lady Melania Trump is not a native English speaker—she is, in fact, from Slovenia and speaks with a thick accent herself.

One X user pointed this out immediately:

"Wait until you hear our First Lady speak. You’ll fall right out of your f**king chair."

You can see their post below.

Screenshot of Turnbull's post @cturnbull1968/X

People were quick to point out the MAGA man's hypocrisy.



The majority of Americans do not speak a second language.

It's actually an asset, John—especially for authorities, accent or not, aiming to share vital information with members of their community after events like the Brown University tragedy.

