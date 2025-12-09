Skip to content

Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Dunks On Trump For Hosting The Kennedy Center Honors

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

After President Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, which will air on CBS later this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office account on X shared a trolling AI photo to mock Trump on multiple fronts.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 09, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump by sharing an AI-generated photo of himself accepting the inaugural—and not real—"Kennedy Center peace prize" from Trump.

The photo accompanied a post in which Newsom mocked not just Trump but also Ric Grenell, the Kennedy Center's president, whom Newsom referred to as a "janitor" in a post that—like many of Newsom's past posts—is written in a style not unlike the rants Trump publishes on Truth Social.

He wrote:

"TERRIFIC NIGHT ACCEPTING THE FIRST-EVER KENNEDY CENTER PEACE PRIZE!!! AUDIENCE WAS AMAZING (CHAIRS NOT GREAT, LIGHTING DISASTER). TRUMP AND JANITOR RIC GRENELL LET THE WHOLE PLACE GO TO HELL!!"
"I TOLD THEM AS TRUMP DOZED OFF: RENAME IT THE NEWSOM CENTER!! ONLY I CAN FIX IT!!! CROWD WENT WILD — PEOPLE FAINTING, CRYING, SPEAKING IN TONGUES!!!"
"EVEN RFK JR. WAS SO MOVED AND INSPIRED BY ME THAT HE GRABBED TWEEZERS AND TRIED TO TAKE OUT THE BRAIN WORM! A HISTORIC NIGHT FOR AMERICA. YOU’RE WELCOME!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!"

You can see the post and the image below.


AI-generated photo of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom's post came shortly after FIFA presented Trump with its inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” a gold medal and oversized trophy that, notably, arrived just months after he failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize.

During the ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino heaped praise on Trump, saying the honor recognized his "exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

People immediately saw what Newsom was putting down.



Earlier this month, Newsom mocked Trump with a photo highlighting the ridiculousness of the State Department's announcement this week that the U.S. Institute of Peace in downtown Washington, D.C., will now be known as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

Visitors to the institute’s website are now directed to watch for announcements or a livestream of the official signing ceremony. Notably, the notice still identifies the organization by its original name, the “United States Institute of Peace.”

Trump's rapid response team also circulated an image showing Trump’s name emblazoned in large silver lettering above the building’s existing “United States Institute of Peace” sign.

Newsom mocked the absurdity of renaming the Institute after a man who hasn't contributed to world peace at all by sharing an image of the institute named the "KFC Institute for Veganism."

Latest News

Side-by-side images show how Will Smith’s original glitchy 2023 AI spaghetti clip has evolved into today’s far more realistic AI renderings.
Trending

New AI Videos Of Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Are Going Viral—And They Show Just How Alarmingly Fast AI Has Progressed

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions
Trending

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Ricki Lake
Celebrities

Ricki Lake Stunned To Learn Her Family Photos Were Found At Flea Market After She Lost Her Home In LA Wildfires

More from News/political-news

Screenshots of "George Washington" and Glenn Beck
The Glenn Beck Show

Glenn Beck Just Created A Buff AI Version Of George Washington—And It's As Bizarre As You Think

Conservative pundit Glenn Beck weirded everyone out when he debuted and interviewed a buff AI-generated version of former President George Washington that he created to discuss the problems the United States has at the moment.

Beck disclosed that he and his team have developed a homegrown AI system that, among other things, can analyze proposed legislation and judge whether the Founding Fathers might have considered it constitutional.

Keep ReadingShow less
Piers Morgan; Nick Fuentes
Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Far-Right Activist Proudly Admits He's Never Had Sex After Piers Morgan Calls Out His Misogyny In Tense Interview

Self-proclaimed White nationalist poster boy Nick Fuentes recently revealed something many have suspected for a long time. The Adolf Hitler loving, Holocaust denying, racist, misogynistic incel has never been sexually intimate with a live, human female.

Many people choose to abstain from sex for a variety of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
@Acyn/X; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with the perfect meme after Trump made his latest bizarre claim to reporters—that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

Trump made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, speaking at a time when his immigration crackdown is upending the lives of day laborers and agricultural workers around the country, namely those who do know how to use the lawnmowers he claims are too "impractical" for the average person to use or understand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Duffy
Eric Lee/Getty Images

Sean Duffy Dragged After Sharing Bizarre Proposal For How To 'Get Some Blood Flowing' At The Airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was criticized after he said that airports should add workout areas as part of his bizarro effort to make air travel a more pleasurable experience for travelers.

As part of his push to brand the initiative as “family friendly,” Duffy unveiled a $1 billion funding program that airports can apply for to build additional nursing suites, children’s play zones, dedicated family security lanes, and fitness spaces for travelers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Best friends sharing a pinky promise
Photo by Walter Randlehoff on Unsplash

People Divulge What Led To The End Of Their Friendship With Their Best Friend

When a really good friendship takes hold, it's hard to imagine that it could ever end.

But just like relationships, friendships, even the best ones, can end for an abundance of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less