Gavin Newsom Hilariously Dunks On Trump For Hosting The Kennedy Center Honors

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump by sharing an AI-generated photo of himself accepting the inaugural—and not real—"Kennedy Center peace prize" from Trump.
The photo accompanied a post in which Newsom mocked not just Trump but also Ric Grenell, the Kennedy Center's president, whom Newsom referred to as a "janitor" in a post that—like many of Newsom's past posts—is written in a style not unlike the rants Trump publishes on Truth Social.
He wrote:
"TERRIFIC NIGHT ACCEPTING THE FIRST-EVER KENNEDY CENTER PEACE PRIZE!!! AUDIENCE WAS AMAZING (CHAIRS NOT GREAT, LIGHTING DISASTER). TRUMP AND JANITOR RIC GRENELL LET THE WHOLE PLACE GO TO HELL!!"
"I TOLD THEM AS TRUMP DOZED OFF: RENAME IT THE NEWSOM CENTER!! ONLY I CAN FIX IT!!! CROWD WENT WILD — PEOPLE FAINTING, CRYING, SPEAKING IN TONGUES!!!"
"EVEN RFK JR. WAS SO MOVED AND INSPIRED BY ME THAT HE GRABBED TWEEZERS AND TRIED TO TAKE OUT THE BRAIN WORM! A HISTORIC NIGHT FOR AMERICA. YOU’RE WELCOME!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!"
You can see the post and the image below.
@GovPressOffice/X
Newsom's post came shortly after FIFA presented Trump with its inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” a gold medal and oversized trophy that, notably, arrived just months after he failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize.
During the ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino heaped praise on Trump, saying the honor recognized his "exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”
People immediately saw what Newsom was putting down.
Earlier this month, Newsom mocked Trump with a photo highlighting the ridiculousness of the State Department's announcement this week that the U.S. Institute of Peace in downtown Washington, D.C., will now be known as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.
Visitors to the institute’s website are now directed to watch for announcements or a livestream of the official signing ceremony. Notably, the notice still identifies the organization by its original name, the “United States Institute of Peace.”
Trump's rapid response team also circulated an image showing Trump’s name emblazoned in large silver lettering above the building’s existing “United States Institute of Peace” sign.
Newsom mocked the absurdity of renaming the Institute after a man who hasn't contributed to world peace at all by sharing an image of the institute named the "KFC Institute for Veganism."