Newsom Just Masterfully Trolled Trump With Hilarious Fake Ad For 'Newsom University'—And We Can't

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with his latest parody of Trump's tweets, this time spoofing Trump University, one of the president's most notorious scams.
Trump University shut down after a $40 million lawsuit from New York’s Attorney General and is considered one of Trump's most high-profile and damning business failures.
Newsom shared an image advertising "Newsom University" that claims to be "99% sold out" and includes the following shady copy that even pokes fun at the thin-skinned president over his "small hands":
"WE TEACH SUCCESS EVEN FOR PEOPLE WITH SMALL HANDS. LEARN TO SUCCEED WITH GAVIN NEWSOM, AMERICA'S FAVORITE GOVERNOR."
"REGISTER BY 11/4 AND GET TWO FREE NEWSOM STEAKS!"
Newsom's post, meanwhile, had the following caption:
"HUGE NEWS FOR “MY GUYS AND GALS”!!! NEWSOM UNIVERSITY IS OPENING VERY SOON. ENROLLMENT IS ALREADY THROUGH THE ROOF. EVERYBODY WANTS IN (EVEN THE LOSERS) BUT ONLY THE SMARTEST, MOST TALENTED STUDENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED (NO LOW IQ DING-DONGS LIKE JD “JUST DANCE” VANCE OR LAURA “LOW RATINGS” INGRAHAM)."
"NEWSOM UNIVERSITY WILL BE THE MOST INCREDIBLE CAMPUS THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN, TRUST ME THAT I'VE HIRED THE BEST CONTRACTORS TO BUILD. COURSES INCLUDE THE ART OF "MAPS," HOW TO TRIGGER “SLUMPY” SEAN HANNITY (VERY EASY COURSE, DAY ONE!), ADVANCED HAIR GEL APPLICATION (TAUGHT BY THE BEST), AND HOW TO BE SUCCESSFUL LIKE ME — GAVIN C. NEWSOM — AMERICA’S “HOTTEST” GOVERNOR (MANY PEOPLE SAY IT, NOT JUST ME!)."
"DING DING, THE SCHOOLBELL RINGS — CLASSES START THIS FALL!!! MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING "THANK YOU! THANK YOU DEAR GOVERNOR!!!" TO WHICH I SAY, YOU’RE WELCOME, AMERICA!!! — GCN"
You can see Newsom's post and the image below.
Many saw immediately what Newsom was putting down—and his latest mockery of Trump was a resounding success.
Trump's business track record is riddled with failures and questionable decisions.
Trump Shuttle Airlines folded within two years (with a crash in the early months), Trump Mortgage collapsed within a year after hiring an executive who had wildly inflated his credentials, and ventures like Trump Steaks, Trump Magazine, GoTrump.com, Trump The Game, and Trump Vodka all failed.
Multiple casino and hotel ventures—including Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza Hotel, Trump Casino Resorts, and Trump Entertainment Resorts—ended in bankruptcy.
According to Forbes, Trump would be $400 million richer today if he had simply invested his inheritance into an S&P 500 index fund instead of running these businesses.
His companies have also been notorious for stiffing vendors—leaving contractors, small-business owners, and suppliers unpaid. Unsettled debts include $2.98 million for hotel repairs, $100,000 owed for pianos, $90 million in unpaid bills at the Taj Mahal, and $5 million in liens at his D.C. hotel.
Considering how sensitive Trump is over all of this, we anticipate yet another post attacking Newsom is coming our way shortly.