Gavin Newsom Rips Trump For Sharing Bonkers AI Video Promoting Far-Right 'MedBed' Conspiracy

California Governor called out President Donald Trump for promoting misinformation online after Trump shared a fake AI-generated Fox News report claiming he'd be creating "MedBed hospitals" that magically cure people of illnesses.
Trump shared a fake video that looked like a clip from his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s Fox News show. In the doctored split-screen, Lara appears to announce a “historic new healthcare system,” touting “America’s first MedBed hospitals” and a “national MedBed card for every citizen.”
The video then cuts to Trump himself, falsely shown saying that “every American will soon receive their own MedBed card,” as futuristic hospital footage—with podlike beds and sleek technology—flashes on screen. Trump is shown calling these facilities "safe" and pledging "the beginning of a new era in American healthcare.”
If that sounds insane to you, you'd be correct.
You can see the "news report" below.
Newsom has been trolling the Trump administration for weeks and swiftly criticized Trump for "posting AI-generated slop" online as his administration continues to stonewall Democrats over their healthcare demands as the government braces for a government shutdown that would cut vital services unless a funding deadline is reached.
Newsom said:
“Trump is about to shut down the government and rip health care from 20 million Americans. What’s he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about ‘miracle hospital beds’ that cure all illness.”
“DONALD TRUMP HAS LOST IT."
You can see his post below.
The misinformation Trump is promoting is so blatant that people joined Newsom in pushing back against it aggressively.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale—who has fact-checked Trump live on the air more than once—said the "MedBed" conspiracy theory is designed to sow disorder among the lower class, misleading them to believe “that society’s elite/the deep state already has secret access to medbeds, or that famously dead people like JFK are actually alive on medbeds.”
Meanwhile, Democrats say they will not support the Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open unless it includes an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
Democrats have stressed that without that extension, millions could lose their coverage, and premiums across the Affordable Care Act marketplace would rise sharply.
Trump earlier declined to meet with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to negotiate as the funding deadline looms, saying he predicts a “long and brutal slog” ahead unless Democrats drop their demands.