Gavin Newsom Just Unleashed His Savagely Fitting New Nickname For Stephen Miller

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been trolling the Trump administration for weeks and his latest target is White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, a virulent white supremacist whom Newsom described as "Submissive Stephen" or—get this—"SS" for short.
The Schutzstaffel (SS) served as the Nazi regime’s elite guard in Adolf Hitler’s Germany. The SS ultimately spearheaded the “Final Solution,” overseeing the mass murder of European Jews—parallels that critics have drawn when discussing Miller’s harsh, anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Newsom has been writing posts in President Donald Trump's signature style to mock Trump administration officials and he really went off on Miller when he wrote:
"MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT 'SUBMISSIVE STEPHEN' ('SS') MILLER IS THROWING THE BIGGEST, MOST PATHETIC 'TANTRUM' IN THE ENTIRE WEST WING. CRYING, STOMPING, WAILING, 'OUR QUOTAS! OUR ARRESTS OF CHILDREN! HOW WILL WE SURVIVE WITHOUT RAIDING THE INNOCENT?!'"
"HIS TANTRUM WAS SO LOUD IT TRIGGERED A SMALL EARTHQUAKE IN SAN FRANCISCO (SCIENTISTS ARE CALLING IT THE 'MILLER QUAKE'). HE IS FURIOUS THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM (THE REAL LEADER OF AMERICA), JUST SIGNED BEAUTIFUL NEW LAWS TO HOLD TRUMP’S SECRET POLICE ACCOUNTABLE: NO MASKS, NO RAIDS IN OUR SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS."
"KIDS, TEACHERS, NURSES ARE SAFE AGAIN BECAUSE OF ME! 'SS' MILLER IS NOW GROUNDED. NO JUICE BOX. NO CARTOONS."
"WHEN YOU’RE READY TO STOP TERRORIZING AMERICANS, STEPHEN, YOUR DADDY (ME!) MIGHT UNGROUND YOU. UNTIL THEN, IT’S 'TIME OUT.' YOU ARE WELCOME, AMERICA!"
Newsom's post came as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would ignore his state’s new law banning immigration agents from wearing masks during enforcement operations.
DHS called the legislation “unconstitutional,” accusing California of a “disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt,” and argued that masks protect ICE agents amid a surge in attacks.
Newsom defended the measure, saying ICE officers should not be “hidden from accountability,” and that masks obstruct public “transparency” and “oversight.”