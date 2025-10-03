Skip to content

Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Trump By Turning Him Into Marie Antoinette—And We Can't Unsee It

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is trolling President Trump for opting to shutdown the government over healthcare funding while building a ballroom for the White House.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump for opting for a government shutdown over healthcare funding—all while building a new ballroom for the White House.

The federal government shut down earlier this week after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

Even though Republicans currently control all three branches of government, the White House has blamed the shutdown on Democrats, even going so far as to flout ethics guidelines by sending out emails explicitly telling furloughed federal employees that Democrats are at fault.

For all the fuss the Trump administration has made about money over the last few weeks, those concerns don't seem to be present at all when the subject turns to the White House ballroom that is currently under construction.

Over the summer, The Trump administration announced plans to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom in the White House’s East Wing, with seating for 650 guests. The ballroom would dwarf the main White House building, which spans about 55,000 square feet across its ground floor, state floor, and residence, excluding the East and West Wings.

CBS News reported last month that corporate and individual donors have already pledged nearly $200 million toward construction, with fundraising still underway. Trump told reporters recently that the ballroom will be "a little bigger" than initially planned, saying "it will be top of the line, as good as it can get anywhere in the world.”

Newsom lampooned Trump and the circumstances around the shutdown by posting an image showing Trump as Marie-Antoinette, the last queen of France before the fall of the monarchy during the French Revolution, and adding:

"PEASANTS, SHUT UP ABOUT YOUR HEALTH CARE! OUR QUEEN’S BALLROOM WILL BE ALMOST AS BEAUTIFUL AS HER!"

You can see Newsom's post and the image below.

Image showing Donald Trump as Marie-Antoinette @GovPressOffice/X

The story goes that when Marie Antoinette was told the peasants were starving, she responded, “Let them eat cake.” She wasn’t offering them cake but rather dismissing their plight—suggesting that if they had no bread, they should simply eat cake instead. The remark came to symbolize just how out of touch the monarchy was with the struggles of ordinary people.

So yeah, it might be just a bit out of touch to proceed with building a grand ballroom while hundreds of thousands of people around the country lose their jobs and millions more lose their healthcare as they continue to bear the weight of the increasingly high cost of living.

The mockery was swift.


You've done it again, Governor.

Latest News

Pope Leo; Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Pope Leo Calling Out MAGA's 'Pro-Life' Hypocrisy—And Somehow She Made It About Biden

Elon Musk; Netflix logo
Political News

Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

Screenshots of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving Capitol tour
Political News

AOC Saves The Day By Giving Bronx Middle School Group A Tour Of The Capitol Amid Shutdown

house with orange walls and red roof behind decorative fence
Trending

Homeowners Reveal Hidden Gems They Only Discovered After Buying Their Homes

More from News/political-news

John Gillette; Pramila Jayapal
@AzRepGillette/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

GOP Lawmaker Sparks Outrage After Calling For Dem Rep. To Be Executed For Urging People To Protest Trump

On Wednesday, September 25, an Arizona MAGA Republican state Representative publicly called for the execution of Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal because she urged anyone displeased with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's job performance to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to protest.

Apparently, urging citizens to make their voices heard was a step too far for Arizona state GOP Representative John Gillette, who responded to a clip edited out of a longer video by right-wing account The Patriot Oasis (TPO). A quick scan through Gillette's X account media posts will reveal his political leanings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@nicolekatelynn1's TikTok video
@nicolekatelynn1/TikTok

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

There used to be a time where politics did not have to come into every room or be a part of every conversation. But in a world with President Trump and MAGA, it's not as simple as being Red, Blue, or Green anymore.

Now, the sociopolitical climate is dangerous for many people and still very stress-inducing for others. It's important to surround ourselves with people who make us feel safe and seen—and unfortunately, that might mean cutting out people who have "different beliefs" than we do.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @valerieelizabet's TikTok video
@valerieelizabet/TikTok

Teacher Reveals The Hilariously Familiar Way Kids Are Getting Around School Phone Bans

No matter what's being banned, or the reasons why it's being banned, kids will always find a way to access what they want.

What's funny is that teens in 2025 are now creating hacks to communicate with each other that will feel very nostalgic to Millennials.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Stamford marketing manager became just the fourth Wheel of Fortune contestant to win $1 million.
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Woman Wins $1M on 'Wheel of Fortune'

What would you do with a million dollars?

That’s the question Christina Derevjanik, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stamford, Connecticut, suddenly had to answer after becoming just the fourth contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win the million-dollar prize.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Lydia August's TikTok video
@lydiaaugst/TikTok

Woman Offers Warning After 'Botox Fail' Leaves Her Unable To Open Her Eye—And Yikes

Only a person who has actually had a migraine can empathize with how severe the pain and related symptoms are, and only someone who suffers from chronic migraines can understand just how debilitating the condition can be.

Many migraineurs become desperate and ready to try anything to ease their symptoms, from changing their diet and exercise plans to even getting Botox.

Keep ReadingShow less