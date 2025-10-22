Skip to content

Mike Johnson Slammed After Downplaying Arrest Of Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Who Plotted To Kill Hakeen Jeffries

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Makes Perfect Analogy After Photos Of Trump Tearing Down Part Of White House Emerge

Gavin Newsom; part of the ongoing White House demolition
Patrick J. Fallon/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After photos of President Trump's construction on the White House to build his new ballroom went viral, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the perfect reaction on X.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom said President Donald Trump is doing to the White House what he's doing to the U.S. Constitution after photos of construction on the White House to build his new ballroom went viral

Earlier this week, The Washington Post published photos showing construction crews demolishing parts of the East Wing, actions that have stunned preservationists and fueled criticism that Trump was overstepping his authority to advance a personal project. A White House spokesperson said the administration plans to “modernize and rebuild” the East Wing in its entirety.

However, that claim has received pushback from the National Trust for Historic Preservation—a nonprofit chartered by Congress to safeguard historic sites—which warned that the proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom “will overwhelm the White House itself,” which measures roughly 55,000 square feet.

You can see a photo below of the ongoing demolition.

In response, Newsom took to X and wrote that Trump is:

"Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution."

You can see his post below.

Many agreed.


White House officials brushed off the criticism as “manufactured outrage,” noting that previous presidents had also made alterations to the executive campus when needed. They argued that the privately-funded ballroom would be a “bold, necessary addition” to the presidential grounds.

Trump has long promoted the idea of building a grand ballroom, saying it would allow presidents to host large-scale events.

In July, he assured that the planned expansion would not interfere with the existing structure of the White House:

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

On Monday, the Treasury Department instructed employees not to photograph or share images of the White House construction without authorization, according to a person familiar with an internal email who spoke to The Washington Post.

The Treasury building sits adjacent to the White House, with some offices offering clear views of the East Wing. However, because the areas overlooking the demolition are closed to the public, critics said the restriction only deepened concerns about the Trump administration’s lack of transparency.

Latest News

Chris Stanley
LGBTQ

Influencer Sparks Debate After Calling Out Young Gay Men Who Shade 'Gross' Older Gay Men At Bars

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone
LGBTQ

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Ripped For Her Bizarre Comments About Trans Kids In Hollywood

Screenshot of MAGA woman from viral TikTok
Political News

MAGA Woman Berates Couple For Speaking Spanish At Missouri Pizza Hut Because 'English Is The Capital Of America'

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Dragged For Laughably Juvenile Text Reply To Journalist's Question

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Sean Hannity and George Santos
Fox News

Sean Hannity Asked George Santos If He'll Pay Back Money He Stole—And His Answer Says It All

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos didn't surprise a soul after he gave Fox News personality Sean Hannity a waffling answer when asked if he'll still pay back the hundreds of thousands of dollars he stole from victims of his financial schemes.

Santos' short-lived political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. He received a seven-year sentence for crimes that the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York argued “made a mockery” of the electoral process.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in white dress shirt and woman in red top
Gama. Films on Unsplash

Married Couples With Double Incomes And No Kids Reveal How Their Lives Are Going

The term DINK stands for "Double Income, No Kids." It refers to a growing number couples choosing not to have kids while both partners work full-time. DINKS cite financial concerns, increasing costs of raising children, and the desire for personal freedom.

Two incomes with no children provides more disposable income for travel, hobbies, and investments. DINKs generally have a higher net worth compared to people with kids and can focus on career development.

Keep ReadingShow less
The San Jose Sharks apologized after a scoreboard message reading “SJ Sharks Fans Love ICE!!”
Scott Dinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NHL apologizes for pro-ICE message

At Saturday’s NHL game in San Jose, fans were stunned when a scoreboard message appeared to celebrate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night.

The San Jose Sharks held their ninth annual Los Tiburones celebration on October 18, honoring the Bay Area’s Hispanic community with local artists, performers, and businesses. Hispanic residents comprise about a third of San Jose’s population, and the event aimed to showcase inclusion and cultural pride.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert De Niro; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Robert De Niro Epically Unloads On 'Invasive Species' Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Blistering Rant

In an MSNBC interview Sunday, actor Robert De Niro spoke about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

The interview occurred the day after an estimated seven million people participated in "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Callum Turner Just Revealed How He And Fiancée Dua Lipa Met—And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie

We often acknowledge that a couple is cute together—while wondering in the back of our minds if the relationship will last. But some romances come about in such unexpected ways, and through so many hurdles, that there's no denying they were meant to be.

For English actor Callum Turner and English singer Dua Lipa, their relationship serves as the ultimate example of a "meet-cute."

Keep ReadingShow less