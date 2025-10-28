Skip to content

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With Brutally Accurate New Nickname—And The Internet Brings The Jokes

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a CBS News Sunday Morning interview, Newsom called Trump "an invasive species for the country," and X users were quick to pile on.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 28, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, calling him an "invasive species" who is taking a "wrecking ball" to the United States—to say nothing of the country's alliances around the globe.

In his remarks, Newsom also pointed to the "symbolism" of Trump's recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for his new ballroom, a pet project that, at an estimated 90,000 square feet, would overwhelm the People's House.

He said:

"May not be a prudent thing to say about the President of the United States ... He's an invasive species. For the country and the world."
"He's a wrecking ball. Not just the symbolism and substance of the East Wing. He's wrecking alliances, truth, trust, institutions."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred.


Newsom's words came as Trump continues to normalize seeking a third term in the White House, a move that would violate constitutional norms.

Trump said to reporters aboard Air Force One that he would "love to" run in the next election. There was no pushback from the press at the time. Also making the rounds is a leaked memo from the Third Term Project that argues for "reconsidering presidential term limits" so Trump can receive a third term, citing "unfinished business" and "continuity" as reasons why.

Earlier this week, Newsom confirmed he plans to make a decision on whether to run for president in 2028 after the 2026 midterm elections. He told reporters he "would be lying otherwise" if he said a White House bid is out of the question.

Notably, Newsom's term as California's governor is up in 2027 and he is ineligible to run again due to term limits—which he no doubt will abide by.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Ruben Gallego
Political News

Democratic Senator Trolls Trump With Hilariously Petty Idea For What To Name Trump's Ballroom When He Leaves Office

Donald Trump Jr.; Aubrey O'Day§
Political News

Don Jr. Called Out By His Former Mistress After He Tried To Slam Chelsea Clinton Over Ballroom Comments

restaurant table set with dishes and food
Trending

People Break Down Absurd-Sounding Restaurant Complaints That Are Totally Valid

Screenshots of @cm.stabile's Instagram video
Trending

Mom Finds Ingenious Way To Get Son's Classmate To Stop Ripping Up Notes She Puts In His Lunchbox

More from News/political-news

Jimmy Kimmel; Donald Trump
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Trump To IQ Test On National Television After Trump's Latest Cognitive Test Brag

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel invited President Donald Trump to compete in "Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl" so he can take a cognitive test to compete against Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after denigrating them for having "low IQ."

Trump criticized Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez in rambling remarks he made to reporters aboard Air Force One about how he would "love to" run in the next election—a clear violation of constitutional norms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elijah Wood surprises a pair of Lord of the Rings fans mid-vow at their real-life Hobbiton wedding.
@hobbitontours/TikTok

Elijah Wood Crashes LOTR Wedding!

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is known for many roles: Frodo Baggins, Patrick from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and now, apparently, “wholesome wedding crasher.”

On the official Hobbiton website, the venue sells itself as pure Middle-earth magic:

Keep ReadingShow less
Keke Jones, known as @keketherealmrsjones on TikTok, shared the viral video capturing the moment she realized her husband’s affection had faded — a heartbreaking clip that’s now sparked millions of views and a revival of the “bird theory” trend.
@keketherealmrsjones/TikTok

Marriage Over: Woman's Heartbreaking TikTok

Every few months, a TikToker’s heartbreak storytime takes over the internet. This month, it’s @keketherealmrsjones, aka Keke Jones, whose viral video captured the exact moment she realized her marriage was over—and maybe, unintentionally, proved “bird theory” right.

The video, which racked up over 31 million views in one day, shows Keke trying to get her husband, Brandon’s, attention during what should’ve been a romantic vacation. She smiles, gestures, and even raises her drink to the beat of the cruise ship tunes, but his face? Ice cold.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from TikTok about IHOP kids menu
@britnixh91/TikTok

Millennial Mom Floored After Noticing Hilariously Cruel 'Fun Fact' On IHOP Kids' Menu

Just because something's true doesn't mean you have to say it out loud!

A mom on TikTok is feeling downright trolled—by an IHOP kid's menu. And so is every Millennial and Gen Xer who watched her TikTok about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela Bassett
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Angela Bassett Revives 'Black Panther' Character For Vogue World 2025—And Marvel Fans Are Losing It

Actor Angela Bassett had Marvel fans freaking out after she made a surprise appearance strutting down the runway at the fourth annual Vogue World: Hollywood fashion event in the original outfit worn by her character Queen Ramonda from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The purple gown, designed by celebrated costume designer Ruth E. Carter, is the same one Bassett wore for a scene in which her character delivers a speech before the United Nations.

Keep ReadingShow less