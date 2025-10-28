Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With Brutally Accurate New Nickname—And The Internet Brings The Jokes

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, calling him an "invasive species" who is taking a "wrecking ball" to the United States—to say nothing of the country's alliances around the globe.

In his remarks, Newsom also pointed to the "symbolism" of Trump's recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for his new ballroom, a pet project that, at an estimated 90,000 square feet, would overwhelm the People's House.

He said:

"May not be a prudent thing to say about the President of the United States ... He's an invasive species. For the country and the world."

"He's a wrecking ball. Not just the symbolism and substance of the East Wing. He's wrecking alliances, truth, trust, institutions."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Newsom's words came as Trump continues to normalize seeking a third term in the White House, a move that would violate constitutional norms.

Trump said to reporters aboard Air Force One that he would "love to" run in the next election. There was no pushback from the press at the time. Also making the rounds is a leaked memo from the Third Term Project that argues for "reconsidering presidential term limits" so Trump can receive a third term, citing "unfinished business" and "continuity" as reasons why.

Earlier this week, Newsom confirmed he plans to make a decision on whether to run for president in 2028 after the 2026 midterm elections. He told reporters he "would be lying otherwise" if he said a White House bid is out of the question.

Notably, Newsom's term as California's governor is up in 2027 and he is ineligible to run again due to term limits—which he no doubt will abide by.